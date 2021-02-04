Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Dassault Systèmes SE    DSY   FR0000130650

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE

(DSY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Systemes : Systèmes Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Results At the High End or Above Company Guidance

02/04/2021 | 01:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating 'virtual experience twins' of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production.

Dassault Systèmes' 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit https://www.3ds.com

Disclaimer

Dassault Systèmes SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
01:36aDASSAULT SYSTEMES : 4Q Operating Profit Rises; Issues 1Q Outlook
DJ
01:32aDASSAULT SYSTEMES : Systèmes' FY20 Attributable Profit Tumbles 20% Amid COVID-19
MT
01:24aDASSAULT SYSTEMES : Systèmes Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Results At the High End..
PU
01:00aDASSAULT SYSTEMES : France's Dassault Systemes sees stronger 2021 revenues
RE
12:59aDASSAULT SYSTEMES : Systèmes Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Results  at the High En..
GL
12:58aDASSAULT SYSTÈMES : Horizon Therapeutics plc Expands Medidata Partnership to Fur..
GL
01/21DASSAULT SYSTEMES : to Publish its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, We..
GL
01/21DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE : Provisional calendar
CO
01/15DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract between Dassau..
AQ
2020DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 451 M 5 350 M 5 350 M
Net income 2020 487 M 585 M 585 M
Net Debt 2020 2 185 M 2 625 M 2 625 M
P/E ratio 2020 91,4x
Yield 2020 0,43%
Capitalization 44 441 M 53 434 M 53 413 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales 2021 9,44x
Nbr of Employees 21 557
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Duration : Period :
Dassault Systèmes SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 161,82 €
Last Close Price 170,00 €
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Charlès Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Florack President
Charles Edelstenne Chairman
Pascal Daloz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Laurence Barthès Executive VP, Chief People & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE2.32%53 434
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.68%1 806 436
SEA LIMITED19.84%121 935
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.12.79%114 374
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.33%62 213
SYNOPSYS INC.2.30%41 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ