Dassault Systèmes SE    DSY   FR0000130650

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE

(DSY)
Dassault Systemes : Systèmes Unveils 3DEXPERIENCE Edu, Driving a New Era of Experience-Based Learning for the Workforce of the Future

09/29/2020 | 03:35am EDT

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France - September 29, 2020 - Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today unveiled 3DEXPERIENCE Edu, its new ambition to help students and professionals thrive in the workplace with in-demand industry skills for sustainable innovation. With 3DEXPERIENCE Edu, Dassault Systèmes will drive its key role in building the workforce of the future by opening up new possibilities on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for lifelong learning and for connecting academic institutions with industry to foster employability.

3DEXPERIENCE Edu will deliver skills-related publications, establish global partnerships and educational centers, and engage students in sustainability challenges and competitions, as well as offer a new portfolio of learning experiences and certifications for professionals on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. These programs and resources aim to foster collective intelligence on key emerging roles and skills, redefine the way academic institutions and businesses collaborate to accelerate the adoption of new methods in industry, and transform education through experience-based learning.

While studies have already revealed a disconnect between the skills needed to fill today's job vacancies and academic curricula, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed needs for reskilling, upskilling and training to help companies and academic institutions accelerate their transformation. Hybrid learning is becoming the new norm in education. Whether online or in class, learning is about people engagement. Experience-based learning is the solution for learners to actively grow their skills by creating projects and collaborating actively with their peers, experts and mentors.

'To foster industry growth in the COVID-19 era, people must be able to adapt to new ways of working, businesses must equip workers for fast-evolving roles and find workers that have the right skills, and industry must work with educators to reduce the gap between their needs and what is taught in classes,' said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry, Marketing, Global Affairs, Workforce of the Future, Dassault Systèmes. 'We have long been a strategic partner for industry, which puts us in a unique position to know what skills jobs require and how to prepare them. 3DEXPERIENCE Edu offers a new world that empowers the workforce of the future with knowledge and know-how. We can engage people and transform how they learn, teach, make and share to imagine sustainable innovations.'

3DEXPERIENCE Edu builds upon Dassault Systèmes' decades of experience in 11 industries, to support five million students of all ages every year as well as academic institutions, companies, and professionals seeking to improve their knowledge, expertise or employability. This includes providing educational packages to organizations worldwide during COVID-19 lockdowns, and partnerships with Re-Engineering Australia Foundation, Arts et Métiers ParisTech, Illinois Institute of Technology on life sciences, and the World Economic Forum on advanced manufacturing skills.

Disclaimer

Dassault Systèmes SA published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 07:34:01 UTC
