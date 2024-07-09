July 9 (Reuters) - French software company Dassault Systemes on Tuesday cut its full-year earnings target citing large transaction delays weighing on its sales.

It now expects 2024 diluted earnings per share (EPS) growth in the range of 8% to 11% year-on-year, against a previous guidance for 10% to 12% growth.

"Our preliminary second quarter revenue came in below the guidance by about €30 million, or 2%, due to large transaction delays," CEO Pascal Daloz said in a statement. (Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)