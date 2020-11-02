Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, November 2, 2020

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: October 23, 2020 to October 28, 2020

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 23-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 50,500 148.1535 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 23-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 14,700 148.2776 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 23-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 4,800 148.3031 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 23-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 20,500 148.2651 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 26-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 62,698 146.8464 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 26-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 15,631 146.7930 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 26-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 5,090 146.7446 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 26-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 20,881 146.9115 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 34,809 145.6061 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 9,575 145.7094 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 5,153 145.8114 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 27-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 11,025 145.7204 BATE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 28-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 56,976 145.7001 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 28-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 12,519 145.7481 CHIX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 28-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 4,335 145.4626 TRQX DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 28-Oct-2020 FR0000130650 10,777 145.6556 BATE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:

Investor Relations

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 61 62 69 24

;

