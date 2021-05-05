Dassault Systemes : Auditors report on the 21st resolution

Statutory auditors' report on the issue of share capital or other securities reserved for employees who are members of the Company's savings plans

PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit ERNST & YOUNG et Autres 63, rue de Villiers Tour First 92208 Neuilly-sur-Seine Cedex TSA 14444 S.A.S. au capital de � 2.510.460 92037 Paris-La Défense Cedex 672 006 483 R.C.S. Nanterre S.A.S. à capital variable 438 476 913 R.C.S. Nanterre Commissaire aux Comptes Commissaire aux Comptes Membre de la compagnie Membre de la compagnie régionale de Versailles et du Centre régionale de Versailles et du Centre

Dassault Systèmes

Annual General Meeting of May 26, 2021

Twenty-first resolution

Statutory auditors' report on the issue of ordinary shares or other securities reserved for employees who are members of the Company's savings plans

To the Shareholders,

In our capacity as statutory auditors of your Company and in compliance with Articles L. 228-92and L. 225-135and seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), we hereby report on the proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to decide whether to proceed with the issuance of ordinary shares or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital with cancellation of preferential subscription rights, reserved for members of corporate savings plans of the Company and/or its affiliated entities within the meaning of Article L. 225-180 of the French Commercial Code and Article L. 3344-1 of the French Labor Code, an operation upon which you are called to vote.

The maximum nominal amount that may be issued under this delegation amounts to M� 1.5 and will count towards the overall nominal amount for capital increases of �12 million set in the fourteenth resolution of this General Meeting.

This operation is submitted for your approval in accordance with Articles L. 225-129-6 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code (Code du travail).

Your Board of Directors proposes that, on the basis of its report, it be authorized for a period of 26 months to decide on whether to proceed with an issuance and cancel your preferential subscription rights. If applicable, it shall determine the final conditions of this operation.

It is the responsibility of the Board of Directors to prepare a report in accordance with Articles R. 225-113 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce). Our role is to report on the fairness of the financial information taken from the accounts, on the proposed cancellation of preferential subscription rights and on other information relating to the share issue provided in the report.