Dassault Systemes : Auditors report on the 22nd resolution

|
PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit
|
ERNST & YOUNG et Autres
This is a translation into English of a report issued in French and it is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional standards applicable in France.
Dassault Systèmes
Annual General Meeting of May 26, 2021
Twenty-second resolution
Statutory auditors' report on the issue of marketable securities or shares and marketable securities with cancellation of preferential subscription rights for the benefit of a category of beneficiaries
|
PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit
|
ERNST & YOUNG et Autres
|
63, rue de Villiers
|
Tour First
|
92208 Neuilly-sur-Seine Cedex
|
TSA 14444
|
S.A.S. au capital de � 2.510.460
|
92037 Paris-La Défense Cedex
|
672 006 483 R.C.S. Nanterre
|
S.A.S. à capital variable
|
|
438 476 913 R.C.S. Nanterre
|
Commissaire aux Comptes
|
Commissaire aux Comptes
|
Membre de la compagnie
|
Membre de la compagnie
|
régionale de Versailles
|
régionale de Versailles
Dassault Systèmes
Annual General Meeting of May 26, 2021
Twenty-second resolution
Statutory auditors' report on the issue of marketable securities or shares and marketable securities with cancellation of preferential subscription rights for the benefit of a category of beneficiaries
To the Shareholders,
In our capacity as statutory auditors of your company and in compliance with articles L. 228-92and L. 225-135et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), we hereby report on the proposed authorizations allowing your Board of Directors to decide on whether to proceed, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights, with an issue of new shares or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital for (i) any entity held by a bank or any bank, which participates, at the request of the Company in the implementation of a structured offering for employees and corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) of companies related to the Company under the conditions set out in Articles L. 225-180 and L. 233-16 of the French Commercial Code, and having their registered office outside France, (ii) and/or employees and corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) of companies related to the Company under the conditions set out in Articles L. 225-180 and L. 233-16 of the French Commercial Code, and having their registered office outside France, (iii) and/or collective investment vehicles (OPCVM) or any other employee shareholding vehicle invested in the Company's securities, irrespective of whether it is a legal entity, the unitholders of which will be the persons referred to in (ii) above, operation upon which you are called to vote.
The maximum nominal amount that may be issued under this delegation amounts to M� 1.5. This maximum nominal amount will count towards (a) the overall nominal amount for capital increases of M�12 fixed in the fourteenth resolution of this General Meeting and (b) the maximum nominal amount fixed in the twenty-first resolution.
Your Board of Directors proposes that, on the basis of its report, it be authorised for a period of 18 months to decide on whether to proceed with an issue and proposes to cancel your preferential subscription rights to the marketable securities to be issued. If applicable, it shall determine the final conditions of this operation.
It is the responsibility of the Board of Directors to prepare a report in accordance with articles R. 225-113et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce). Our role is to report on the fairness of the financial information taken from the accounts, on the proposed cancellation of preferential subscription rights and on other information relating to the issue provided in the report.
We have performed those procedures which we considered necessary to comply with the professional guidance issued by the French national auditing body (Compagnie Nationale des Commissaires aux Comptes) for this type of engagement. These procedures consisted in verifying the information provided in the Board of Directors' report relating to this operation and the methods used to determine the issue price of the capital securities to be issued.
Subject to a subsequent examination of the conditions for the issue that would be decided, we have no matters to report as to the methods used to determine the issue price of the capital securities to be issued provided in the Board of Directors' report.
As the final conditions for the issue have not yet been determined, we cannot report on these conditions and, consequently, on the proposed cancellation of preferential subscription rights.
In accordance with article R. 225-116of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), we will issue a supplementary report, if necessary, when your Board of Directors has exercised this authorization in case of the issue of marketable securities that are equity securities giving access to other equity securities or giving entitlement to the allotment of debt securities, in case of the issue of marketable securities giving access to equity securities to be issued and in case of the issue of shares with cancellation of preferential subscription rights.
Neuilly-sur-Seine and Paris-La Défense, April 30, 2021
The Statutory Auditors
French original signed by
|
PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit
|
ERNST & YOUNG et Autres
|
Thierry Leroux
|
Nour-Eddine Zanouda
Disclaimer
Dassault Systèmes SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 10:44:01 UTC.