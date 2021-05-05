Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dassault Systèmes SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSY   FR0000130650

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE

(DSY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dassault Systemes : Auditors report on the 22nd resolution

05/05/2021 | 06:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

ERNST & YOUNG et Autres

This is a translation into English of a report issued in French and it is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional standards applicable in France.

Dassault Systèmes

Annual General Meeting of May 26, 2021

Twenty-second resolution

Statutory auditors' report on the issue of marketable securities or shares and marketable securities with cancellation of preferential subscription rights for the benefit of a category of beneficiaries

PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

ERNST & YOUNG et Autres

63, rue de Villiers

Tour First

92208 Neuilly-sur-Seine Cedex

TSA 14444

S.A.S. au capital de � 2.510.460

92037 Paris-La Défense Cedex

672 006 483 R.C.S. Nanterre

S.A.S. à capital variable

438 476 913 R.C.S. Nanterre

Commissaire aux Comptes

Commissaire aux Comptes

Membre de la compagnie

Membre de la compagnie

régionale de Versailles

régionale de Versailles

Dassault Systèmes

Annual General Meeting of May 26, 2021

Twenty-second resolution

Statutory auditors' report on the issue of marketable securities or shares and marketable securities with cancellation of preferential subscription rights for the benefit of a category of beneficiaries

To the Shareholders,

In our capacity as statutory auditors of your company and in compliance with articles L. 228-92and L. 225-135et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), we hereby report on the proposed authorizations allowing your Board of Directors to decide on whether to proceed, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights, with an issue of new shares or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital for (i) any entity held by a bank or any bank, which participates, at the request of the Company in the implementation of a structured offering for employees and corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) of companies related to the Company under the conditions set out in Articles L. 225-180 and L. 233-16 of the French Commercial Code, and having their registered office outside France, (ii) and/or employees and corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) of companies related to the Company under the conditions set out in Articles L. 225-180 and L. 233-16 of the French Commercial Code, and having their registered office outside France, (iii) and/or collective investment vehicles (OPCVM) or any other employee shareholding vehicle invested in the Company's securities, irrespective of whether it is a legal entity, the unitholders of which will be the persons referred to in (ii) above, operation upon which you are called to vote.

The maximum nominal amount that may be issued under this delegation amounts to M� 1.5. This maximum nominal amount will count towards (a) the overall nominal amount for capital increases of M�12 fixed in the fourteenth resolution of this General Meeting and (b) the maximum nominal amount fixed in the twenty-first resolution.

Your Board of Directors proposes that, on the basis of its report, it be authorised for a period of 18 months to decide on whether to proceed with an issue and proposes to cancel your preferential subscription rights to the marketable securities to be issued. If applicable, it shall determine the final conditions of this operation.

It is the responsibility of the Board of Directors to prepare a report in accordance with articles R. 225-113et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce). Our role is to report on the fairness of the financial information taken from the accounts, on the proposed cancellation of preferential subscription rights and on other information relating to the issue provided in the report.

We have performed those procedures which we considered necessary to comply with the professional guidance issued by the French national auditing body (Compagnie Nationale des Commissaires aux Comptes) for this type of engagement. These procedures consisted in verifying the information provided in the Board of Directors' report relating to this operation and the methods used to determine the issue price of the capital securities to be issued.

Subject to a subsequent examination of the conditions for the issue that would be decided, we have no matters to report as to the methods used to determine the issue price of the capital securities to be issued provided in the Board of Directors' report.

As the final conditions for the issue have not yet been determined, we cannot report on these conditions and, consequently, on the proposed cancellation of preferential subscription rights.

In accordance with article R. 225-116of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), we will issue a supplementary report, if necessary, when your Board of Directors has exercised this authorization in case of the issue of marketable securities that are equity securities giving access to other equity securities or giving entitlement to the allotment of debt securities, in case of the issue of marketable securities giving access to equity securities to be issued and in case of the issue of shares with cancellation of preferential subscription rights.

Neuilly-sur-Seine and Paris-La Défense, April 30, 2021

The Statutory Auditors

French original signed by

PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

ERNST & YOUNG et Autres

Thierry Leroux

Nour-Eddine Zanouda

Dassault Systèmes

2

Disclaimer

Dassault Systèmes SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 10:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
06:45aDASSAULT SYSTEMES  : Auditors report on the 13th
PU
06:45aDASSAULT SYSTEMES  : Auditors report on the 14, 15, 16 and 19th resolutions
PU
06:45aDASSAULT SYSTEMES  : Auditors report on the 20th resolution
PU
06:45aDASSAULT SYSTEMES  : Auditors report on the 21st resolution
PU
06:45aDASSAULT SYSTEMES  : Auditors report on the 22nd resolution
PU
05/03France to sell Egypt 30 fighter jets in $4.5 bln deal -Egyptian defense minis..
RE
04/28Global markets live: Microsoft, Apple, Tesla...
04/28DASSAULT SYSTEMES  : Earning presentation to analysts
PU
04/28DASSAULT SYSTEMES'  : Q1 Growth Exceeds Estimates; FY21 EPS Forecast Upgraded
MT
04/28Dassault Systemes 1Q Operating Profit Rose; Issues 2Q Outlook
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 786 M 5 740 M 5 740 M
Net income 2021 745 M 893 M 893 M
Net Debt 2021 1 016 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,0x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 48 881 M 58 731 M 58 625 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,36x
Nbr of Employees 21 451
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Duration : Period :
Dassault Systèmes SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 193,96 €
Last Close Price 187,00 €
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Charlès Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Florack President
Pascal Daloz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Charles Edelstenne Chairman
Laurence Barthès Executive VP, Chief People & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE16.13%58 731
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.24%1 866 249
SEA LIMITED22.32%126 509
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-9.63%89 539
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.78%56 521
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-8.11%40 409
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ