Dassault Systemes : Auditors report on the 22nd resolution

This is a translation into English of a report issued in French and it is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional standards applicable in France.

Dassault Systèmes

Annual General Meeting of May 26, 2021

Twenty-second resolution

Statutory auditors' report on the issue of marketable securities or shares and marketable securities with cancellation of preferential subscription rights for the benefit of a category of beneficiaries

To the Shareholders,

In our capacity as statutory auditors of your company and in compliance with articles L. 228-92and L. 225-135et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), we hereby report on the proposed authorizations allowing your Board of Directors to decide on whether to proceed, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights, with an issue of new shares or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital for (i) any entity held by a bank or any bank, which participates, at the request of the Company in the implementation of a structured offering for employees and corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) of companies related to the Company under the conditions set out in Articles L. 225-180 and L. 233-16 of the French Commercial Code, and having their registered office outside France, (ii) and/or employees and corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) of companies related to the Company under the conditions set out in Articles L. 225-180 and L. 233-16 of the French Commercial Code, and having their registered office outside France, (iii) and/or collective investment vehicles (OPCVM) or any other employee shareholding vehicle invested in the Company's securities, irrespective of whether it is a legal entity, the unitholders of which will be the persons referred to in (ii) above, operation upon which you are called to vote.

The maximum nominal amount that may be issued under this delegation amounts to M� 1.5. This maximum nominal amount will count towards (a) the overall nominal amount for capital increases of M�12 fixed in the fourteenth resolution of this General Meeting and (b) the maximum nominal amount fixed in the twenty-first resolution.

Your Board of Directors proposes that, on the basis of its report, it be authorised for a period of 18 months to decide on whether to proceed with an issue and proposes to cancel your preferential subscription rights to the marketable securities to be issued. If applicable, it shall determine the final conditions of this operation.