    DSY   FR0000130650

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE

(DSY)
  Report
Dassault Systemes : FIVE-FOR-ONE STOCK SPLIT ON JULY 7, 2021

05/27/2021 | 01:30am EDT
DASSAULT SYSTEMES FIVE-FOR-ONE STOCK SPLIT
ON JULY 7, 2021

        
Vélizy-Villacoublay, France, May 27, 2021 – Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announces that the General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 26, 2021 decided to split the par value of the Dassault Systèmes’ share by five. This decision follows the increase in the share price from €73.77 to €166.15 between December 31, 2015 and December 31, 2020 (i.e. an increase of 125%).

Bernard Charles, Dassault Systèmes’ Vice chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The five-for-one stock split reflects our conviction in Dassault Systèmes’ strong growth outlook. We are well positioned for the future with a $100 billion potential addressable market driven by our ambitions to apply systematic “virtual twin experience” to all manufacturing industries we serve as well as health, and infrastructure projects. The platformization is a game changer for sustainable innovation as it enables end-to-end life cycle predictions and assessments across all three major sectors of the economy.”

“The stock split will promote diversification of our investor base by enhancing liquidity and accessibility, ultimately allowing greater participation in Dassault Systèmes’ future growth.”

The Board of Directors held on the same day decided that the stock split will be effective on July 7, 2021 (at the opening of the financial market). Thus:

  • for all former shares of €0.50 par value held as of July 7, the shareholders will receive five new shares of €0.10 par value each and the total number of shares comprising the capital will be multiplied by five,

  • the Dassault Systèmes share will trade on the basis of the opening price of July 7, 2021 divided by five.

This operation will be carried out without any formalities or costs for Dassault Systèmes shareholders and will have no impact on their rights.

###

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating ‘virtual experience twins’ of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production.
Dassault Systèmes’ 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

©2020 Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations’ Contacts

CorporateFrançois-José Bordonado

Béatrix Martinez

Callie Gauzer

Marie Dumas		investors@3ds.com+33.1.61.62.69.24

    
FTI Consulting

Jamie Ricketts

Arnaud de Cheffontaines		 +44.20.3727.1000

+33.1.47.03.69.48

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 4 786 M 5 834 M 5 834 M
Net income 2021 710 M 866 M 866 M
Net Debt 2021 1 016 M 1 238 M 1 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 69,8x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 49 662 M 60 652 M 60 533 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales 2022 9,51x
Nbr of Employees 21 451
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Duration : Period :
Dassault Systèmes SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 194,67 €
Last Close Price 189,90 €
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Charlès Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Florack President
Pascal Daloz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Charles Edelstenne Chairman
Laurence Barthès Executive VP, Chief People & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.29%60 652
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.17%1 895 848
SEA LIMITED25.37%130 867
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.34%94 604
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-1.45%56 697
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-6.07%40 313