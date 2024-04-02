Dassault Systèmes: share price falls, Deutsche reduces target
In a note, the broker says it expects a difficult start to the year for the industrial software specialist, which will publish its first-quarter results on April 25.
In its view, the good performance of the automotive-related businesses and the '3DExperience' platform is offset by the slower-than-expected recovery of the life sciences and healthcare businesses.
Deutsche is therefore reducing its earnings forecast for the first quarter, as for the full 2024 financial year, by 1%, and is lowering its price target from €55 to €52.
The broker nevertheless remains Buy on the stock.
