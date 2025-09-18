Dassault Systèmes announced that Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pumping and water solutions, has chosen the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to digitally transform its commercial building services, domestic building services, industry, and water services divisions.



Grundfos will use Dassault Systèmes' entire portfolio of experiences for the industrial equipment industry based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to manage product lifecycles more sustainably and grow its service business.



"Grundfos benefits from end-to-end visibility across all processes, predictive maintenance capabilities, real-time performance analytics, and a digital thread throughout the lifecycle to accelerate the development of more sustainable and quality solutions," the group said.



"By creating a virtual twin of the water lifecycle on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Grundfos embodies our 3D UNIV+RSES vision, which accelerates innovation, collaboration, and sustainability in the management of the planet's most precious resource, while setting a powerful example for the entire industry," said Philippe Bartissol, Vice President of Industrial Equipment Industry at Dassault Systèmes.