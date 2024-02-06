Dassault Systèmes strengthens partnership with Assystem

Dassault Systèmes announced on Tuesday that it will strengthen its strategic partnership with Assystem to accelerate the development of next-generation nuclear reactors.



In a press release, the two groups explain that they intend to use 'digital twins' to help industry customers manage the complexity of their advanced modular reactor projects.



The aim is to combine Dassault Systèmes' '3DExperience' platform with Assystem's systems engineering and project management know-how to establish a collaborative virtual ecosystem.



Within this set-up, customer-specific processes and methodologies will be organized in such a way as to guarantee the quality and traceability of the data required for project design and delivery.



