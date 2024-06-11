Valeo: signs partnership agreement with Dassault Systèmes

June 11, 2024 at 02:06 am EDT Share

Valeo and Dassault Systèmes announce their partnership. Valeo will leverage Dassault Systèmes' 'Global Modular Platform' and 'Smart, Safe & Connected' industrial solutions, based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, to accelerate the digital transformation of the Group's research and development activities.



Valeo will deploy Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to more than 15,000 users across the Group. It will facilitate the management of increasingly complex products and contribute to Valeo's offering.



With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Valeo's various teams will be able to capitalize on existing data to stimulate innovation and decision-making thanks to continuous updates on the platform.



' Our more than 20,000 engineers develop innovative solutions combining hardware and software and leveraging AI to make tomorrow's mobility safer and more sustainable. Our R&D activities are world-leading. Thanks to our partnership with Dassault Systèmes, our teams will have more efficient solutions enabling digital continuity in support of these activities. said Christophe Périllat, Valeo's Chief Executive Officer.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.