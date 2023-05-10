Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  DATA Communications Management Corp.
  News
  Summary
    DCM   CA23761M1023

DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

(DCM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
3.110 CAD   -2.81%
05:55pEarnings Flash (DCM) DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT Reports Q1 Revenue $76.1M
MT
05:41pDATA Communications Management Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/09DATA Communications Management Corp. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 10, 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DATA Communications Management Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

05/10/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is pleased to report continued momentum in the first quarter of 2023 with revenue up +9.8%, and gross profit up +16.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, respectively. Revenue growth has been driven by a combination of expansion revenue with existing clients, and new business wins. Gross margin growth exceeded revenue growth, reflecting the Company’s commitment to operational excellence and driving higher levels of net income.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS - BUILDING A BIGGER BUSINESS

  • Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was up +9.8%, or +$6.8 million, vs. Q1 year ago (YA), for total revenues of $76.1 million;
  • Gross profit accelerated +16.3%, or +$3.3 million for a total of $23.6 million;
  • Gross profit as a percentage of revenues grew +1.8 percentage points to 31.1%, vs. 29.3% YA;
  • The 63.4% increase in our share price during the quarter resulted in a $4.5 million non-cash mark-to-market expense related to long-term incentive compensation accruals; normalizing for this adjustment, and accounting for acquisition related costs, Adjusted EBITDA1 was $12.3 million or 16.2% of revenue vs. $9.4 million and 13.6% of revenues YA;
  • No restructuring expenses or any other “adjustments” or one-time costs, other than $6.1 million in costs related to the acquisition of Moore Canada Corporation ("MCC") which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of DCM;
  • Total debt lower by -17.4%, or -$4.7 million, vs. year end 2022 to $22.6 million.

______________________________________________________________________
1 Note: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of revenues are not earnings measures recognized by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of DCM’s performance. For a description of the composition of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of revenues, why we believe such measures are useful to investors and how we use those measures in our business, together with a quantitative reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income (loss), respectively, see the information under the heading “Non-IFRS Measures” and the information set forth on Table 2 and Table 3.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS – BUILDING A BETTER BUSINESS

  • On April 24, 2023, DCM closed the acquisition of MCC for a total cash purchase price of $130.8 million, subject to final working capital and other customary post-closing adjustments. With the completion of the acquisition, MCC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DCM. The acquisition was funded through a revolving, floating rate credit facility from a Canadian chartered bank, which includes up to $90 million of revolving credit capacity; a $30 million floating rate term loan facility from the bank; and a new $50 million fixed rate credit facility from Fiera Private Debt. Commencing in the second quarter of 2023, DCM will begin to report the financial results of MCC in its consolidated financial reporting.
  • Rael Fisher, formerly President of MCC, is leading our post-merger integration process as Chief Integration Officer.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"As we continue our journey building a better and bigger business, I’m pleased to report a first quarter highlighted by the continued strong performance of the DCM business and the substantial progress we made completing the acquisition of the MCC," said Richard Kellam, CEO and President of DCM.

"In connection with the closing of the MCC acquisition, we announced our updated five-year strategic financial objectives. We are now targeting organic annual revenue growth at a compounded annual growth of 5% per year and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue of more than 14% over the next five years. As a combined company, we are also focused on driving greater efficiency across the business, including our organization, operations, and procurement. We expect to realize total annualized post-merger synergies in the range of $25 - $30 million over the next 18 to 24 months."

"We are very pleased to have Rael Fisher leading our post-merger integration process. We are off to a very fast start under Rael’s leadership with the support of Boston Consulting Group. Our teams are actively working together serving current customers, pursuing new opportunities to accelerate our growth agenda, and continuing our positive momentum building both a better and bigger business. We look forward to reporting on our consolidated results and progress in future quarters."

FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS CALL

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 9.00 a.m. Eastern time. Mr. Kellam, and James Lorimer, CFO, will present the first quarter 2023 results followed by a live Q&A period.

Instructions on how to access both the webcast and telephone call are available below. For those unable to join live, a replay of the webcast will be available on the DCM Investor Relations page.

DCM will be using Microsoft Teams to broadcast our earnings call, which will be accessible via the options below:

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 228 920 117 001
Passcode: ex4x9Y

Or call in (audio only)
+1 647-749-9154,,820674274# Canada, Toronto
Phone Conference ID: 820 674 274#

The Company’s full results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on www.sedar.com. A video message from Mr. Kellam will also be posted on the Company’s website.

TABLE 1 The following table sets out selected historical consolidated financial information for the periods noted.

For the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

 

January 1 to March 31,
2023

 

January 1 to March 31,
2022

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

76,077

 

 

$

69,257

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

23,635

 

 

 

20,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit, as a percentage of revenues

 

 

31.1

%

 

 

29.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

18,754

 

 

 

13,644

 

As a percentage of revenues

 

 

24.7

%

 

 

19.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

7,748

 

 

 

9,448

 

As a percentage of revenues

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

13.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income for the period

 

 

(2,431

)

 

 

3,713

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

 

 

2,140

 

 

 

3,713

 

As a percentage of revenues

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

5.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.08

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.08

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic

 

 

44,062,831

 

 

 

44,062,831

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted

 

 

44,062,831

 

 

 

46,748,077

 

TABLE 2 The following table provides reconciliations of net (loss) income to EBITDA and of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods noted.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

For the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

 

January 1 to March 31,
2023

January 1 to March 31,
2022

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income for the period (1)

 

$

(2,431

)

$

3,713

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

1,083

 

 

1,255

Amortization of transaction costs

 

 

72

 

 

87

Current income tax expense

 

 

1,647

 

 

1,138

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

 

 

(1,608

)

 

487

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

 

 

691

 

 

780

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

463

 

 

408

Depreciation of the ROU Asset

 

 

1,713

 

 

1,580

EBITDA

 

$

1,630

 

$

9,448

Acquisition and integration costs

 

 

6,118

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$

7,748

 

$

9,448

(1) Net loss (income) for the period includes an amount of non-cash mark-to-market expense of $4.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023, related to a non-cash increase in mark-to-market expense for outstanding long-term incentive compensation RSUs and DSUs. Normalizing for this charge, Adjusted EBITDA was $12.3 million, or 16.2% of revenues, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

TABLE 3 The following table provides reconciliations of net (loss) income to Adjusted net income and a presentation of Adjusted net income per share for the periods noted.

Adjusted net income reconciliation

For the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

 

January 1 to March 31,
2023

January 1 to March 31,
2022

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income for the period

 

$

(2,431

)

$

3,713

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration costs

 

 

6,118

 

 

Tax effect of the above adjustments

 

$

(1,547

)

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

2,140

 

$

3,713

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income per share, basic

 

 

0.05

 

 

0.08

Adjusted net income per share, diluted

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.08

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic

 

 

44,062,831

 

 

44,062,831

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted

 

 

47,650,204

 

 

46,748,077

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM’s current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements, and which could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include: our operating results are sensitive to economic conditions, which can have a significant impact on us, and uncertain economic conditions may have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition; our ability to successfully integrate the DCM and MCC businesses and realize anticipated benefits from the combination of those businesses, including revenue and profitability growth from an enhanced offering of products and services, larger customer base and cost reductions from synergies; there is limited growth in the traditional printing business, which may impact our ability to grow our sales or even maintain historical levels of sales of printed business and marketing communications materials; competition from competitors supplying similar products and services, some of whom have greater economic resources than us and are well established suppliers; increases in the cost of, and supply constraints related to, paper, ink and other raw material inputs used by DCM, as well as increases in freight costs, may adversely impact the availability of raw materials and our production, revenues and profitability; our ability to meet our revenue and profitability targets; our ability to comply with our financial covenants under our credit facilities or to obtain financial covenant waivers from our lenders if necessary; our ability to complete the proposed sales and leasebacks of certain properties and substantially reduce our bank term loan and total indebtedness; we may not be successful in obtaining capital to fund our business plans on satisfactory terms (or at all), including, without, limitation, with respect to investments in digital innovation (such as the development and successful marketing and sale of new digital capabilities), and capital expenditures; all of our outstanding indebtedness under our bank credit facility is subject to floating interest rates, and therefore is subject to fluctuations in interest rates, an increase of which would increase our borrowing costs. Additional factors are discussed elsewhere in this press release and under the headings "Liquidity and capital resources" and “Risks and Uncertainties” in DCM’s management’s discussion and analysis and in DCM’s other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This press release includes certain non-IFRS measures as supplementary information. Except as otherwise noted, when used in this press release, EBITDA means earnings before interest and finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA adjusted for restructuring expenses, and acquisition costs. Adjusted net income (loss) means net income (loss) adjusted for restructuring expenses, acquisition costs, and the tax effects of those items. Adjusted net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income (loss) for the period by the weighted average number of common shares of DCM (basic and diluted) outstanding during the period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues means Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues and Adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of revenues means adjusted net income (loss) divided by revenues, in each case for the same period. In addition to net income (loss), DCM uses non-IFRS measures and ratios, including Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, Adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to provide investors with supplemental measures of DCM’s operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. DCM also believes that securities analysts, investors, rating agencies and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. DCM’s management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess its ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not earnings measures recognized by IFRS and do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Investors are cautioned that Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of DCM’s performance. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted net income (loss) and a presentation of Adjusted net income (loss) per share, see Table 2 and Table 3 above.

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited)

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

$

 

$

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,994

 

 

$

4,208

 

Trade receivables

 

54,381

 

 

 

54,630

 

Inventories

 

18,760

 

 

 

20,220

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

3,578

 

 

 

2,984

 

Income taxes receivable

 

15

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

79,728

 

 

 

82,057

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Other non-current assets

 

449

 

 

 

466

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

6,362

 

 

 

4,830

 

Property, plant and equipment

 

6,646

 

 

 

6,779

 

Right-of-use assets

 

33,141

 

 

 

33,505

 

Pension assets

 

2,793

 

 

 

2,364

 

Intangible assets

 

2,058

 

 

 

2,507

 

Goodwill

 

16,973

 

 

 

16,973

 

 

$

148,150

 

 

$

149,481

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

$

50,795

 

 

$

44,133

 

Current portion of credit facilities

 

10,228

 

 

 

11,667

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

6,538

 

 

 

6,791

 

Provisions

 

 

 

 

1,316

 

Income taxes payable

 

1,665

 

 

 

1,630

 

Deferred revenue

 

4,386

 

 

 

3,942

 

 

 

73,612

 

 

 

69,479

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Credit facilities

 

12,064

 

 

 

15,380

 

Lease liabilities

 

32,832

 

 

 

33,011

 

Pension obligations

 

6,101

 

 

 

6,069

 

Other post-employment benefit plans

 

2,720

 

 

 

2,695

 

 

$

127,329

 

 

$

126,634

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Shares

$

256,478

 

 

$

256,478

 

Shares to be issued

 

332

 

 

 

 

Warrants

 

798

 

 

 

869

 

Contributed surplus

 

3,051

 

 

 

3,131

 

Translation Reserve

 

208

 

 

 

207

 

Deficit

 

(240,046

)

 

 

(237,838

)

 

$

20,821

 

 

$

22,847

 

 

$

148,150

 

 

$

149,481

 

Condensed interim consolidated statements of operations

 

 

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)

For the three months
ended March 31, 2023

 

For the three months
ended March 31, 2022

 

$

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

76,077

 

 

$

69,257

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

52,442

 

 

 

48,933

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

23,635

 

 

 

20,324

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

Selling, commissions and expenses

 

8,562

 

 

 

7,048

 

General and administration expenses

 

10,192

 

 

 

6,596

 

Acquisition costs

 

6,118

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,872

 

 

 

13,644

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income before finance costs and income taxes

 

(1,237

)

 

 

6,680

 

 

 

 

 

Finance costs

 

 

 

Interest expense on long term debt and pensions, net

 

543

 

 

 

691

 

Interest expense on lease liabilities

 

540

 

 

 

564

 

Amortization of transaction costs

 

72

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

1,155

 

 

 

1,342

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) Income before income taxes

 

(2,392

)

 

 

5,338

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

Current

 

1,647

 

 

 

1,138

 

Deferred

 

(1,608

)

 

 

487

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

1,625

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income for the period

$

(2,431

)

 

$

3,713

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income:

 

 

 

 

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation

 

1

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

(13

)

Items that will not be reclassified to net income

 

 

 

Re-measurements of pension and other post-employment benefit obligations

 

299

 

 

 

479

 

Taxes related to pension and other post-employment benefit adjustment above

 

(76

)

 

 

(118

)

 

 

223

 

 

 

361

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

$

224

 

 

$

348

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive (loss) income for the period

$

(2,207

)

 

$

4,061

 

 

 

 

 

Basic (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.08

 

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows

 

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited)

For the three months
ended March 31, 2023

 

For the three months
ended March 31, 2022

 

$

 

$

 

 

 

 

Cash provided by (used in)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net (loss) income for the period

$

(2,431

)

 

$

3,713

 

Items not affecting cash

 

 

 

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

 

691

 

 

 

780

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

463

 

 

 

408

 

Depreciation of right-of-use-assets

 

1,713

 

 

 

1,580

 

Interest expense on lease liabilities

 

540

 

 

 

564

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

85

 

 

 

56

 

Pension expense

 

119

 

 

 

109

 

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

 

11

 

Amortization of transaction costs

 

72

 

 

 

87

 

Accretion of non-current liabilities and accretion of debt modification losses

 

(78

)

 

 

(33

)

Other post-employment benefit plans expense

 

68

 

 

 

68

 

Income tax expense

 

39

 

 

 

1,625

 

Changes in working capital

 

8,238

 

 

 

(1,885

)

Contributions made to pension plans

 

(215

)

 

 

(240

)

Contributions made to other post-employment benefit plans

 

(43

)

 

 

(43

)

Provisions paid

 

(1,316

)

 

 

(2,094

)

Income taxes (paid) refunded

 

(1,612

)

 

 

16

 

 

 

6,333

 

 

 

4,722

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(558

)

 

 

(213

)

Purchase of intangible assets

 

(14

)

 

 

 

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

(572

)

 

 

(182

)

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Decrease in restricted cash

 

 

 

 

515

 

Proceeds from credit facilities

 

 

 

 

101

 

Exercise of warrants

 

96

 

 

 

 

Repayment of credit facilities

 

(4,749

)

 

 

(2,943

)

Lease payments

 

(2,324

)

 

 

(2,129

)

 

 

(6,977

)

 

 

(4,456

)

 

 

 

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

 

(1,216

)

 

 

84

 

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

$

4,208

 

 

$

901

 

Effects of foreign exchange on cash balances

 

2

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

$

2,994

 

 

$

985

 

 


© Business Wire 2023
