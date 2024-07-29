DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is pleased to announce the release of ASMBL, a new digital asset management (“DAM”) platform fully enabled by artificial intelligence (“AI”). ASMBL will compete in a USD $5.3 billion global market for DAM solutions expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14% over the next five years.

Developed by a DCM digital team with a two-decade track record of building innovative technology platforms and solutions, ASMBL features full enterprise scalability, intuitive design, and robust security. ASMBL was designed with AI as part of its core experience including automated file tagging, enhanced search capabilities, and AI-generated transcription and content summaries. These AI features provide users with easily accessible content to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

“ASMBL is our newest technology solution to help organizations simplify their increasingly complex digital ecosystems and harness the full potential of their digital assets,” said Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM. “The ASMBL DAM platform offers easy set up and deployment, enabling teams to more efficiently manage digital content across the enterprise and to maximize the value of their content investments.”

“ASMBL is a key strategic addition to our range of products, services and solutions for DCM’s more than 400 enterprise clients and more than 2,000 small and medium sized business customers and will be an attractive offering for prospective clients faced with the challenge of organizing and optimizing ever expanding volumes of digital content,” added Kellam.

ASMBL is a multi-featured, out of the box solution for organizing, storing, retrieving, and distributing digital assets. Its user-friendly design simplifies the onboarding experience allowing users to quickly find and manage the assets they need and to collaborate on projects in real time, streamlining workflow and boosting productivity. The platform is scalable to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes and has the capacity to manage growth in data volume, access requests and user traffic without impacting overall performance.

ASMBL seamlessly integrates with a wide range of technology tools and platforms in any marketing technology tech-stack. Combining the power of ASMBL with other tools in an organization’s digital ecosystem creates a “single source of truth” for all digital assets by consolidating data in one centrally managed location. ASMBL also has robust security features built into its platform including access controls, permission management and cloud backup to ensure digital assets are protected and securely accessible across the enterprise.

Visit the ASMBL website at www.asmbl.ai

Contact DCM for more information or to schedule a demo at: www.asmbl.ai/book-a-demo

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. DCM serves major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM’s current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors are discussed under the headings "Liquidity and capital resources" and “Risks and Uncertainties” in DCM’s Management Discussion and Analysis and in DCM’s other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

