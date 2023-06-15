Advanced search
    DCM   CA23761M1023

DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

(DCM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:45:22 2023-06-15 pm EDT
3.110 CAD   +6.87%
DATA Communications Management Corp. Report of Voting Results Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held on June 15, 2023
Transcript : DATA Communications Management Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
DATA Communications Management Corp. to Hold Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 15, 2023
DATA Communications Management Corp. Report of Voting Results Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held on June 15, 2023

06/15/2023 | 02:06pm EDT
DATA Communications Management Corp. (“DCM” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) today announced that the annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the shareholders of the Corporation was held on June 15, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Thirty-four shareholders holding a total of 24,305,484 common shares of the Corporation (“Common Shares”) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 53.2% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding Common Shares as of May 5, 2023, the record date for the Meeting.

Appointment of Auditors
The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, was adopted on a vote by show of hands by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the appointment of the auditors were as follows:

 

 

Votes For

 

Votes Withheld

 
 

#

 

%

 

#

 

%

 

Appointment of Auditors

 

24,304,030

 

99.99%

 

1,454

 

0.01%

 

Election of Directors
All eight directors proposed for election at the Meeting were elected on a vote by ballot.

The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the election of directors were as follows:

 

 

Votes For

 

Votes Withheld

 

#

 

%

 

#

 

%

Gregory J. Cochrane

 

22,532,021

 

93.03%

 

1,688,595

 

6.97%

Merri L. Jones

 

24,200,762

 

99.92%

 

19,854

 

0.08%

Richard C. Kellam

 

24,165,101

 

99.77%

 

55,515

 

0.23%

James J. Murray

 

24,189,145

 

99.87%

 

31,471

 

0.13%

Michael G. Sifton

 

22,586,728

 

93.25%

 

1,633,888

 

6.75%

Alison Simpson

 

24,200,765

 

99.92%

 

19,851

 

0.08%

J.R. Kingsley Ward

 

24,116,251

 

99.57%

 

104,365

 

0.43%

Derek J. Watchorn

 

23,875,368

 

98.57%

 

345,248

 

1.43%

Long-Term Incentive Plan
On a vote by ballot, the ordinary resolution (the “LTIP Resolution”) to approve and re-confirm the amended and restated long-term incentive plan of the Corporation (the “LTIP”) was passed by a majority of greater than 50% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the LTIP Resolution were as follows:

 

 

Votes For

 

Votes Against

 

#

 

%

 

#

 

%

LTIP Resolution

 

20,029,002

 

82.69%

 

4,191,614

 

17.31%

Shareholder Rights Plan

On a vote by ballot, the ordinary resolution (the “Shareholder Rights Plan Resolution”) to approve and re-confirm the amended and restated shareholder rights plan of the Corporation was passed by a majority of greater than 50% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the Shareholder Rights Plan were as follows:

 

 

Votes For

 

Votes Against

 
 

#

 

%

 

#

 

%

 

Shareholder Rights Plan

 

21,730,882

 

89.72%

 

2,489,734

 

10.28%

 

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.
DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. DCM serves major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.


© Business Wire 2023
