DATA Communications Management Corp. Report of Voting Results Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held on June 15, 2023

DATA Communications Management Corp. (“DCM” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) today announced that the annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the shareholders of the Corporation was held on June 15, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Thirty-four shareholders holding a total of 24,305,484 common shares of the Corporation (“Common Shares”) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 53.2% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding Common Shares as of May 5, 2023, the record date for the Meeting.

Appointment of Auditors

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, was adopted on a vote by show of hands by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the appointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Appointment of Auditors 24,304,030 99.99% 1,454 0.01%

Election of Directors

All eight directors proposed for election at the Meeting were elected on a vote by ballot.

The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the election of directors were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Gregory J. Cochrane 22,532,021 93.03% 1,688,595 6.97% Merri L. Jones 24,200,762 99.92% 19,854 0.08% Richard C. Kellam 24,165,101 99.77% 55,515 0.23% James J. Murray 24,189,145 99.87% 31,471 0.13% Michael G. Sifton 22,586,728 93.25% 1,633,888 6.75% Alison Simpson 24,200,765 99.92% 19,851 0.08% J.R. Kingsley Ward 24,116,251 99.57% 104,365 0.43% Derek J. Watchorn 23,875,368 98.57% 345,248 1.43%

Long-Term Incentive Plan

On a vote by ballot, the ordinary resolution (the “LTIP Resolution”) to approve and re-confirm the amended and restated long-term incentive plan of the Corporation (the “LTIP”) was passed by a majority of greater than 50% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the LTIP Resolution were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % LTIP Resolution 20,029,002 82.69% 4,191,614 17.31%

Shareholder Rights Plan

On a vote by ballot, the ordinary resolution (the “Shareholder Rights Plan Resolution”) to approve and re-confirm the amended and restated shareholder rights plan of the Corporation was passed by a majority of greater than 50% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the Shareholder Rights Plan were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % Shareholder Rights Plan 21,730,882 89.72% 2,489,734 10.28%

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. DCM serves major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

