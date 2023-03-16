Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. DATA Communications Management Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCM   CA23761M1023

DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

(DCM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:30 2023-03-15 pm EDT
2.020 CAD   -2.88%
09:07aDATA Communications Management Corp. to Announce Fiscal 2022 and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on March 21, 2023
BU
02/23Data Communications Gains 12% as Details Preliminary FY22 Results; to buy Canadian Operations of R.R. Donnelley
MT
02/23Transcript : DATA Communications Management Corp. - M&A Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DATA Communications Management Corp. to Announce Fiscal 2022 and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on March 21, 2023

03/16/2023 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions, will announce its Fiscal 2022 and Fourth Quarter 2022 results the evening of Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM, and James Lorimer, CFO, will present the Fiscal 2022 and Fourth Quarter 2022 results followed by a live Q&A period.

Instructions on how to access both the webcast and call are available below. For those unable to join live, a replay of the webcast will be available on the DCM Investor Relations page. DCM will be using Microsoft Teams to broadcast our earnings call, which will be accessible via the options below:

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 262 426 723 179
Passcode: vg8BJ8
Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)
+1 647-749-9154, 998937139# Canada, Toronto
Phone Conference ID: 998 937 139#

The Company’s full results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on www.sedar.com. A video message from Richard Kellam, DCM’s President and CEO, will also be posted on the Company’s website.

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For more than 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offerings. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.
09:07aDATA Communications Management Corp. to Announce Fiscal 2022 and Fourth Quarter 2022 Re..
BU
02/23Data Communications Gains 12% as Details Preliminary FY22 Results; to buy Canadian Oper..
MT
02/23Transcript : DATA Communications Management Corp. - M&A Call
CI
02/23Data Communications Details Preliminary FY22 Results; to Acquire Canadian Operations of..
MT
02/23North American Morning Briefing: Nasdaq Futures -2-
DJ
02/22DATA Communications Management Corp. to Acquire Canadian Operations of R.R. Donnelley &..
BU
02/22DATA Communications Management Corp. Announces Preliminary Full Year 2022 Financial Res..
BU
02/22DATA Communications Management Corp. Provides Preliminary Financial Guidance for the Ye..
CI
02/22DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX:DCM) ente..
CI
01/11DCM Launches Personalized Video Solution to Meet Growing Demand for High-Impact Persona..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 265 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2022 12,9 M 9,32 M 9,32 M
Net Debt 2022 70,1 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 89,0 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 910
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
DATA Communications Management Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,02 CAD
Average target price 4,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Kellam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Lorimer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
J. R. Kingsley Ward Chairman
Patrick Aussant Vice President-Information Technology Operations
Christine Custodio Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.39.31%65
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA19.69%18 779
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.5.03%17 366
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.25%13 667
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-0.27%12 793
WPP PLC12.34%11 873