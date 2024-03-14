DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, will announce its Fiscal 2023 and Q4 2023 results the evening of Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM, and James Lorimer, CFO, will present the Fiscal 2023 and Q4 2023 results followed by a live Q&A.

Instructions on how to join the webcast and call are available below. If you’re unable to take part live, a replay of the webcast will be available on the DCM Investor Relations page under the prior events section.

To join the webcast (via Microsoft Teams):

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 291 583 190 545

Passcode: 9334kz

Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)

+1 647-749-9154, 120708552# Canada, Toronto

Phone Conference ID: 120 708 552#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

Learn More | Meeting options

The Company’s full results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on www.sedarplus.ca. A video message from Mr. Kellam will also be posted on the Company’s website.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. DCM serves major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

