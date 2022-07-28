Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  DATA Communications Management Corp.
  News
  Summary
    DCM   CA23761M1023

DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

(DCM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:18 2022-07-28 pm EDT
1.100 CAD   +1.85%
05:49pDCM to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 42nd Annual Growth Conference
BU
09:32aDCM to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022
BU
06/16DATA Communications Management Corp. Report of Voting Results Annual Meeting of Shareholders Held on June 16, 2022
BU
Summary 
Summary

DCM to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 42nd Annual Growth Conference

07/28/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, today announced that Richard Kellam, President and CEO, will present at Canaccord Genuity’s 42nd Annual Growth Conference, to be held in person at the InterContinental Boston, from August 8 to August 11, 2022. Joining him will be James Lorimer, CFO.

DCM will host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Kellam will present a corporate update that will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and which can be accessed live here:

https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord76/dcm.to/2744055

For those unable to join the webcast live, a replay will be posted on the Investor Relations section of DCM’s website.

About Data Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print pieces, our goal is to make every interaction with us surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 246 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 54,1 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,6 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 925
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.
DATA Communications Management Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,08 CAD
Average target price 4,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 270%
Managers and Directors
Richard Kellam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Lorimer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
J. R. Kingsley Ward Chairman
Patrick Aussant Vice President-Information Technology Operations
Christine Custodio Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.-15.63%37
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-7.51%14 140
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.01%12 885
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-14.49%12 879
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-21.17%11 621
WPP PLC-22.32%11 384