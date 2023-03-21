Data Communications Management Corp. Announces Fiscal 2022 and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results 03/21/2023 | 05:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is pleased to report continued momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022 with revenue up +20.0%, gross profit up +33.0%, and EBITDA1 up +89.9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2022, revenue is up +16.3%, gross profit is up +21.1%, net income is up +792.4%, and EBITDA is up +45.3%, compared to 2021, respectively. Revenue growth has been driven by a combination of expansion revenue with existing clients, and new business wins. Gross margin growth exceeded revenue growth, reflecting the Company’s commitment to operational success and driving higher levels of net income. FISCAL 2022 AND FOURTH QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS - BUILDING A BIGGER BUSINESS Revenue for fiscal 2022 was up +16.3%, or +$38.5 million, vs. 2021 (YA), for total revenues of $273.8 million; Gross profit accelerated +21.1%, or +$14.7 million, vs. YA to $84.2 million; Gross profit as a percentage of revenues grew +1.3 percentage points to 30.8%, vs. 29.5% YA; Net income was up +792.4%, or +$12.4 million, vs. YA to $14.0 million; EBITDA grew +45.3%, or +$11.3 million, vs. YA to $36.4 million; No restructuring expenses or any other “adjustments” or one-time costs, other than one-time add backs of $1.9 million in Q4 for costs related to the planned acquisition of RRD Canada; Total debt lower by 26%, or -$9.7 million, vs. year end 2021 to $27.3 million; Basic and diluted EPS of $0.32 and $0.30, respectively, compared with $0.04 and $0.03, respectively, in fiscal 2021. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was up +20.0%, or +$12.2 million, vs. Q4 2021, for total revenues of $73.0 million; Gross profit accelerated +33.0%, or +$5.8 million, vs. Q4 2021 to $23.6 million; Gross profit as a percentage of revenues grew +3.1 percentage points to 32.2%, vs. Q4 2021; EBITDA grew +89.9%, or +$4.5 million, vs. Q4 2021 to $9.5 million; Basic and diluted EPS of $0.08 compared with $(0.04) in Q4 2021. 2022 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS – BUILDING A BETTER BUSINESS We are pleased to announce the planned acquisition of the Canadian operations of R.R. Donnelley & Sons (“RRD Canada”); Successfully onboarded 35 new enterprise clients in fiscal 2022; We completed our second “Voice of the Customer” survey, and our Apex Score measuring overall client engagement was up 14% from a year ago; We completed our third employee engagement survey in the past year, and our Gallup scores for “mean engagement levels” are up 8%, while our overall percentile ranking grew 18 points; With regards to our sustainability initiatives, we are pleased to report we have reforested almost 700,000 trees in connection with our PrintReleaf initiative, offsetting one hundred percent of our clients’ paper usage; Productivity improvements continued, with revenue per associate reaching our year-end target of $300,000, up a full +18% compared to year end 2021. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY "We are pleased to report on our success in 2022, which demonstrates our continued progress building both a better and a bigger business. With our recent announcement of the planned acquisition of RRD Canada, we believe we are well-positioned to further accelerate our positive momentum," says Richard Kellam, CEO and President of DCM. "We are confident that RRD Canada will be an excellent strategic fit with our business and that the acquisition will enable us to better serve our customers by adding new capabilities to our existing offerings and accelerating our speed to market for new innovations. Importantly, we believe that combining DCM and RRD Canada will better position our business for sustainable and long-term success serving customers across North America. We believe the transaction also represents a compelling strategic opportunity for shareholders, as we expect the combined company to benefit from accelerated sales growth, reduced costs, enhanced financial performance, further operational efficiencies, and ultimately value creation." "I would like to thank the entire DCM team for a strong finish to 2022, and a special thanks to the team’s continued, relentless focus on building both a better and a bigger business. Results like these only come when everyone is moving forward together. We look forward to reporting on continued positive momentum through fiscal 2023." FISCAL 2022 AND FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CALL The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 9.00 a.m. Eastern time. Mr. Kellam, and James Lorimer, CFO, will present the fiscal 2022 and fourth quarter 2022 results followed by a live Q&A period. Instructions on how to access both the webcast and telephone call are available below. For those unable to join live, a replay of the webcast will be available on the DCM Investor Relations page. DCM will be using Microsoft Teams to broadcast our earnings call, which will be accessible via the options below: Click here to join the meeting Meeting ID: 262 426 723 179

Passcode: vg8BJ8 Or call in (audio only) +1 647-749-9154,,998937139# Canada, Toronto

Phone Conference ID: 998 937 139# The Company’s full results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on www.sedar.com. A video message from Mr. Kellam will also be posted on the Company’s website. TABLE 1 The following table sets out selected historical consolidated financial information for the periods noted. For the periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 October 1 to

December 31,

2022 October 1 to

December 31,

2021 January 1 to

December 31,

2022 January 1 to

December 31,

2021 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per

share amounts, unaudited Revenues $ 73,045 $ 60,871 $ 273,804 $ 235,331 Gross profit 23,554 17,713 84,224 69,535 Gross profit, as a percentage of revenues 32.2 % 29.1 % 30.8 % 29.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,861 15,431 57,150 55,957 As a percentage of revenues 20.3 % 25.4 % 20.9 % 23.8 % Adjusted EBITDA 11,340 7,270 38,254 33,286 As a percentage of revenues 15.5 % 11.9 % 14.0 % 14.1 % Net income for the period 3,680 (1,857) 13,966 1,565 Adjusted net income 5,077 (200) 15,363 7,684 As a percentage of revenues 7.0 % (0.3) % 5.6 % 3.3 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.08 $ (0.04) $ 0.32 $ 0.04 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ (0.04) $ 0.30 $ 0.03 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 44,062,831 44,062,831 44,062,831 43,993,494 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 46,796,407 46,439,445 46,572,066 46,136,507 TABLE 2 The following table provides reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods noted. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation For the periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 October 1 to

December 31,

2022 October 1 to

December 31,

2021 January 1 to

December 31,

2022 January 1 to

December 31,

2021 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) Net income for the period $ 3,680 $ (1,857) $ 13,966 $ 1,565 Interest expense, net 1,134 1,124 4,965 5,839 Debt modification losses and prepayment fees — 473 — 473 Amortization of transaction costs 87 503 344 941 Current income tax expense 1,653 183 5,456 2,238 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 269 (371) 473 (1,159) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 644 731 2,965 3,133 Amortization of intangible assets 393 2,282 1,606 3,589 Depreciation of the ROU Asset 1,610 1,920 6,609 8,428 EBITDA $ 9,470 $ 4,988 $ 36,384 $ 25,047 Acquisition costs 1,870 — 1,870 — Restructuring expenses — 2,282 — 9,691 Other income — — — (1,452) Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,340 $ 7,270 $ 38,254 $ 33,286 TABLE 3 The following table provides reconciliations of net income (loss) to Adjusted net income (loss) and a presentation of Adjusted net income per share for the periods noted. Adjusted net income reconciliation For the periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 October 1 to

December 31,

2022 October 1 to

December 31,

2021 January 1 to

December 31,

2022 January 1 to

December 31,

2021 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share

amounts, unaudited) Net income (loss) for the period $ 3,680 $ (1,857) $ 13,966 $ 1,565 Acquisition costs 1,870 — 1,870 — Restructuring expenses — 2,282 — 9,691 Other income — — — (1,452) Tax effect of the above adjustments (473) (625) (473) (2,120) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 5,077 $ (200) $ 15,363 $ 7,684 Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 0.12 $ 0.00 $ 0.35 $ 0.17 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.00 $ 0.33 $ 0.17 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 44,062,831 44,062,831 44,062,831 43,993,494 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 46,796,407 46,439,445 46,572,066 46,136,507 About DATA Communications Management Corp. DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple. Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM’s current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements include: there is limited growth in the traditional printing business, which may impact our ability to grow our sales or even maintain historical levels of sales of printed business communications documents; increases in the cost of, and supply constraints related to, paper, ink and other raw material inputs used by DCM, as well as increases in freight costs, may adversely impact the availability of raw materials and our production, revenues and profitability; our ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon management’s ability to meet forecast revenue and profitability targets for at least the next twelve months in order to comply with our financial covenants under its credit facilities or to obtain financial covenant waivers from our lenders if necessary; we may not be successful in obtaining capital to fund our business plans on satisfactory terms (or at all), including, without, limitation, with respect to investments in digital innovation (such as the development and successful marketing and sale of new digital capabilities), capital expenditures, and potential acquisitions; all of our outstanding indebtedness under our bank credit facility is subject to floating interest rates, and therefore is subject to fluctuations in interest rates; our credit agreements governing our senior indebtedness contain numerous restrictive covenants that limit us with respect to certain business matters, including, without limitation, our ability to incur additional indebtedness, re-pay certain indebtedness, pay dividends, make investments, sell or otherwise dispose of assets and merge or consolidate with another entity; we may not be able to successfully implement our digital growth strategy on a timely basis or at all; competition from competitors supplying similar products and services, some of whom have greater economic resources than us and are well-established suppliers; and our operating results are sensitive to economic conditions, which can have a significant impact on us, and uncertain economic conditions may have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition, including, without limitation, our ability to realize the benefits expected from restructuring and business reorganization initiatives, reducing costs, and reducing and paying our long-term debt; the ability of DCM to obtain the applicable regulatory approvals of the acquisition; the ability of the combined company to realize anticipated benefits from the combination of DCM and RRD Canada; the ability of DCM to complete the proposed sales and leasebacks of certain properties'; and our success in integrating RRD Canada. Additional factors are discussed elsewhere in this press release and under the headings "Liquidity and capital resources" and “Risks and Uncertainties” in DCM’s management’s discussion and analysis and in DCM’s other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. NON-IFRS MEASURES This press release includes certain non-IFRS measures as supplementary information. Except as otherwise noted, when used in this press release, EBITDA means earnings before interest and finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA adjusted for restructuring expenses, and one-time business reorganization costs. Adjusted net income (loss) means net income (loss) adjusted for restructuring expenses, onetime business reorganization costs, and the tax effects of those items. Adjusted net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income (loss) for the period by the weighted average number of common shares of DCM (basic and diluted) outstanding during the period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues means Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues and Adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of revenues means adjusted net income (loss) divided by revenue, in each case for the same period. In addition to net income (loss), DCM uses non-IFRS measures and ratios, including Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, Adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to provide investors with supplemental measures of DCM’s operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. DCM also believes that securities analysts, investors, rating agencies and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. DCM’s management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess its ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not earnings measures recognized by IFRS and do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of DCM’s performance. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, see Table 3 in the most recent Management's Discussion & Analysis filed on www.sedar.com. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted net income (loss) and a presentation of Adjusted net income (loss) per share, see Table 4 in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion & Analysis filed on www.sedar.com. Consolidated statements of financial position (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,208 $ 901 Trade receivables 54,630 51,567 Inventories 20,220 12,133 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,984 2,580 Income taxes receivable 15 860 82,057 68,041 Non-current assets Other non-current assets 466 625 Deferred income tax assets 4,830 5,465 Restricted cash — 515 Property, plant and equipment 6,779 8,416 Right-of-use assets 33,505 33,476 Pension assets 2,364 2,531 Intangible assets 2,507 4,042 Goodwill 16,973 16,973 $ 149,481 $ 140,084 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 44,133 $ 37,589 Current portion of credit facilities 11,667 11,743 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,791 6,123 Provisions 1,316 3,280 Income taxes payable 1,630 841 Deferred revenue 3,942 3,269 69,479 62,845 Non-current liabilities Provisions — 1,196 Credit facilities 15,380 24,556 Lease liabilities 33,011 32,976 Pension obligations 6,069 7,499 Other post-employment benefit plans 2,695 2,971 $ 126,634 $ 132,043 Equity Shareholders’ equity Shares $ 256,478 $ 256,478 Warrants 869 881 Contributed surplus 3,131 2,791 Translation Reserve 207 173 Deficit (237,838) (252,282) $ 22,847 $ 8,041 $ 149,481 $ 140,084 Consolidated statements of operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts,

unaudited) For the three months

ended December 31,

2022 For the three months

ended December 31,

2021 $ $ Revenues $ 73,045 $ 60,871 Cost of revenues 49,491 43,158 Gross profit 23,554 17,713 Expenses Selling, commissions and expenses 7,731 6,569 General and administration expenses 7,130 8,862 Restructuring expenses — 2,282 Acquisition costs 1,870 — 16,731 17,713 Income before finance costs, other income and income taxes 6,823 — Finance costs Interest expense on long term debt and pensions, net 596 1,124 Interest expense on lease liabilities 538 473 Amortization of transaction costs 87 503 1,221 2,100 Other income Government grant income — 55 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,602 (2,045) Income tax expense Current 1,653 183 Deferred 269 (371) 1,922 (188) Net Income (loss) for the period $ 3,680 $ (1,857) Consolidated statements of operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts,

unaudited) For the year ended

December 31, 2022 For the year ended

December 31, 2021 $ $ Revenues $ 273,804 $ 235,331 Cost of revenues 189,580 165,796 Gross profit 84,224 69,535 Expenses Selling, commissions and expenses 29,198 24,888 General and administration expenses 27,952 31,069 Restructuring expenses — 9,691 Acquisition costs 1,870 — 59,020 65,648 Income before finance costs, other income and income taxes 25,204 3,887 Finance costs Interest expense on long term debt and pensions, net 2,742 3,318 Interest expense on lease liabilities 2,223 2,521 Debt modification losses and prepayment fees — 473 Amortization of transaction costs 344 941 5,309 7,253 Other income Government grant income — 4,558 Other income — 1,452 Income before income taxes 19,895 2,644 Income tax expense Current 5,456 2,238 Deferred 473 (1,159) 5,929 1,079 Net income for the period $ 13,966 $ 1,565 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income Foreign currency translation 34 (19) 34 (19) Items that will not be reclassified to net income Re-measurements of pension and other post-employment benefit obligations 640 2,643 Taxes related to pension and other post-employment benefit adjustment above (162) (648) 478 1,995 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax $ 512 $ 1,976 Comprehensive income for the period $ 14,478 $ 3,541 Basic earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.04 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.03 Consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) For the year ended

December 31, 2022 For the year ended

December 31, 2021 $ $ Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net income for the year $ 13,966 $ 1,565 Items not affecting cash Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,965 3,133 Amortization of intangible assets 1,606 3,589 Depreciation of right-of-use-assets 6,609 8,428 Interest expense on lease liabilities 2,223 2,521 Share-based compensation expense 328 488 Shares issued as payment for services — 40 Pension expense 351 480 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 98 66 (Gain) on disposal of leases — (196) Provisions — 9,691 Amortization of transaction costs 344 1,201 Accretion of non-current liabilities, capitalized interest expense and

accretion of debt modification losses 120 (441) Other post-employment benefit plans expense (16) (118) Income tax expense (note 14) 5,929 1,079 Changes in working capital (3,632) 7,135 Contributions made to pension plans (869) (970) Contributions made to other post-employment benefit plans (365) (390) Provisions paid (3,160) (6,491) Income taxes paid (note 14) (3,822) (3,865) 22,675 26,945 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,475) (1,832) Purchase of intangible assets (71) (1,390) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 70 — (1,476) (3,222) Financing activities Decrease in restricted cash 515 — Proceeds from credit facilities 2,900 21,000 Repayment of credit facilities (12,616) (30,696) Exercise of warrants — 118 Repayment of promissory notes — (2,144) Transaction costs — (489) Lease payments (8,730) (11,202) (17,931) (23,413) Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 3,268 310 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period $ 901 $ 578 Effects of foreign exchange on cash balances 39 13 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 4,208 $ 901 _______________________________ 1 Note: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not earnings measures recognized by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of DCM’s performance. For a description of the composition of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, why we believe such measures are useful to investors and how we use those measures in our business, together with a quantitative reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, see the information under the heading “Non-IFRS Measures” and Table 3 of DCM’s management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) dated March 21, 2023 for the period ended December 31, 2022. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005952/en/

