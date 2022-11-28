Data I/O Announces Fireside Chat Hosted by Micro Cap Investor and Influencer Maj Soueidan of GeoInvesting

Topic: Data I/O’s 50th Anniversary – The Next 50 Years

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced the availability of its final installment in a series of interviews with its President and CEO, Anthony Ambrose. Mr. Ambrose was interviewed by guest host Maj Soueidan, President and Co-founder of GeoInvesting, LLC, with the discussion focusing on Data I/O’s 50th Anniversary – The Next 50 Years, including insights on the Company’s innovations and positioning for heightened opportunities in the years ahead based on its industry leading data programming and security platform.

The interview is being streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed via the Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com and on all of the Company’s social media feeds. The websites and online platforms of each of the fireside chat series event hosts are able to carry the interviews on the respective date of publication. The fireside chat series culminates with the celebration of the Company’s 50th Anniversary.

As part of the interview and in celebration of Data I/O’s 50th anniversary, Mr. Ambrose thanked all of the fireside guest hosts throughout the 6-month series. Reflecting on past achievements toward the evolution of the company, Mr. Ambrose added, “We’ve got some interesting ideas, certainly, for the future.”

During the interview made available today, Mr. Ambrose addresses:

50 years of data programming innovation Family of PSV automated programming systems – over 430 sold to date Security deployment as-a-service models with SentriX® security provisioning platform Lumen®X programming platform VerifyBoost™ Advanced laser and 3-D inspection enhancements eMMC to UFS conversion supports automotive electronics growth and other high-volume applications ConneX® and SentriX Product Creator ™ tools among software developed to power next generation connectivity, remote access/installation, and analytics management Unparalleled global support

Enhanced power and processing speeds for programming to set new standards for production yields and lowest cost of ownership for customers

Industry analysts forecast a tripling of demand for automotive semiconductors over the coming years with high-speed UFS being the memory of choice for infotainment, electrification, ADAS and other applications

Digitization and securitization of factories contributing to the industrial market becoming a significant growth opportunity

SentriX® secure provisioning solutions validation, with use cases spanning smart metering, automotive charging stations, fleet management, and electrical meters

The diffuse environment for security deployments by silicon developers around the world

U.S. and European recent regulations for the semiconductor industry impacting the next 10 years and how Data I/O provides content solutions for critical segments throughout the value chain

Data I/O’s transition to recurring revenue to reduce cyclicality – goal set for 50% of consolidated revenues within 3-5 years

Value in DAIO shares which makes the stock attractive – a strong balance sheet, significant operating leverage, and a large, tangible addressable market

Guest Host: Maj Soueidan, President and Co-founder, GeoInvesting, LLC

Maj Soueidan is a full-time investor of 30 years. He co-founded GeoInvesting to bring institutional quality investment research to the individual investor and help broaden the awareness of the opportunities that exist in the inefficient micro-cap universe. In addition to educating investors on winning equity strategies, Mr. Soueidan has been on a mission to protect investors from fraud and pump and dump schemes. He introduced the “China fraud” to GeoInvesting and through his research process, identified dozens of U.S. listed China stocks he concluded were frauds, so that the GeoInvesting team could perform exhaustive on-the-ground due diligence research on them, including Puda Coal and Yuhe Intl. Maj works with and manages the GeoInvesting team on a daily basis to increase its investment opportunity pipeline and heighten GeoInvesting’s awareness in the financial markets to intensify its market influence. He stresses the concept of “information arbitrage” in an era where information overload has made it more difficult for investors to locate profitable information. An information arbitrage exists when a disconnect between stock prices and available public information on a company is noticeable, and monetarily worth pursuing. “We believe we're in a period where tier one quality microcaps are being aggressively sought out by investors, many of which we have already found and continue to find,” said Maj Soueidan. (Visit Maj’s Blog)

Data I/O Fireside Chat Series Schedule:

The series includes monthly interviews over six months from June through November 2022. Data I/O is pleased to have guest hosts who are well-known and highly respected investment community professionals and financial newsletter writers and influencers. Conversations are intended to focus on important and timely topics that relate to the Company, its platform technologies and the global business environment. Interviews are made available by Data I/O and the respective session host as detailed below:

June 15, 2022 – The Data I/O Opportunity

Guest Host: Tim Weintraut of Alpha Wolf Trading

July 13, 2022 – The Future of Semiconductors for Automotive and Electronics OEMs

Guest Host: Suji Desilva of Roth Capital

August 17, 2022 – Managing a Resilient Supply Chain

Guest Host: Gene Inger of Inger Newsletter

September 14, 2022 – The Future of Security - SentriX® Security Deployment Platform

Guest Host: Avi Fisher of Long Cast Advisors

October 19, 2022 – Industry 4.0 and Why Everything Needs to be Connected

Guest Host: Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital Partners, LLC

November 28, 2022 – Data I/O’s 50th Anniversary – The Next 50 Years

Guest Host: Maj Soueidan of GeoInvesting

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

Forward Looking Statement and Other Disclaimers

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the global COVID-19 pandemic, including the expected effects on the Company’s business from Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdowns, the duration and scope, impact on the demand for the Company’s products, and the pace of recovery for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

This press release and the interviews to be published as part of the Data I/O fireside chat series are for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Interview hosts have voluntarily agreed to participate in this event series and no compensation will be paid or furnished to them or their respective organizations. The participation of hosts and their respective organizations do not represent an offer to buy or sell any security to or from any person or other entity through their platforms. Prior to making any investment or subscribing to any of the platforms associated with the fireside chat series, listeners/viewers are encouraged to consult with professional financial, legal advisor and tax advisors to assist in due diligence as may be appropriate in determining the risk associated with any investment.

