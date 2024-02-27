Topic: Semiconductor Programming Growth Opportunities

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced the availability of the fourth installment of its 2023/2024 fireside chat series of interviews with its President and CEO, Anthony Ambrose. Mr. Ambrose was interviewed by guest host David Williams, Senior Semiconductor Equity Research Analyst at The Benchmark Company, with the discussion focusing on Semiconductor Programming Growth Opportunities.

The interview is being streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed via the Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com and on all the Company’s social media feeds. The websites and online platforms of each fireside chat series event hosts can carry the interviews on the respective publication date.

During the interview made available today, Mr. Ambrose discusses:

Data I/O’s position in the semiconductor ecosystem

The size, growth, and trends influencing the semiconductor programming market

The nearly insatiable demand for Automotive Electronics now, in three years, and longer term

Coexistence of electric vehicles (EV) and internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE) and the impact on programming demand

The future of software-defined vehicles

Groundswell shift for automotive engine control units (ECUs) toward domain architecture

AI’s parabolic growth and the impact on the semiconductor industry and security

Convergence of traditional data programming and security

How customers value Data I/O’s technological advantages, patent position and other IP

Guest Host: David Williams, Senior Equity Research, The Benchmark Company

David Williams is an Equity Research Analyst covering the Semiconductor industry with a focus on analog, power, components, distribution, and related disruptive technologies. Prior to joining Benchmark, David covered Semiconductors, Electronic Components and Distributors for Loop Capital Markets, and previously as a Senior Equity Research Analyst at Drexel Hamilton and Ascendiant Capital Markets. In 2013 and 2014 David was recognized by Thomson Reuters as a top Earnings Estimator. He holds a BBA from Angelo State University.

The interviews will be streamed for public viewing over the Internet and accessible upon publication through links made available in the Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com and on all the Company’s social media feeds. The websites and online platforms of each of the fireside chat series event hosts will at their discretion carry the interviews on the respective date of publication. Data I/O is pleased to have guest hosts who are respected investment community professionals, financial newsletter writers/influencers and business consultants on important and timely topics relating to the Company, its platform technologies, and the global business environment.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. Learn more at dataio.com/Company/Patents.

Forward Looking Statement & Disclaimers

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, expected expenses, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip availability, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the demand for the Company’s products and the impact from geopolitical conditions including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company’s filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

Participation in the Data I/O Fireside Chat Series is voluntary, and no compensation is provided to guest hosts. Reference made to guest hosts, including equity research analysts and investors, in connection with this announcement and related interviews or any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Data I/O’s performance made by them are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Data I/O or its management. Data I/O does not by its reference above or distribution of marketing content in connection with the Fireside Chat Series imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions, or recommendations by the guest hosts.

