Topic: AI Programming Security Requirements with Special Guest Rajeev Gulati, CTO at Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced the availability of the third installment of its 2023/2024 fireside chat series of interviews with its President and CEO, Anthony Ambrose. Mr. Ambrose was joined by Data I/O’s Chief Technology Officer, Rajeev Gulati. The executives were interviewed by guest host Vishal Mishra of Bard Associates*, with the discussion focusing on the Company’s technological advancements that position it for AI programming security requirements.

The interview is being streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed via the Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com and on all the Company’s social media feeds. The websites and online platforms of each fireside chat series event hosts can carry the interviews on the respective publication date.

During the interview made available today, Mr. Ambrose and Mr. Gulati discuss:

Data I/O’s historical technology transformations: from Wireless to Automotive to AI

Forward investing and the implications associated with technology transitions in general

Transition from analog to digital and electronics for automotive infotainment

Tailwinds from demand shifts for Automotive Electronics and Electrification as vehicles become computers on wheels

AI requirements for trusted data stimulates security demand for end-to-end applications

Security being perceived as fundamental for the successful deployment of AI

Opportunity for market share gains and new services from software, connected factory interface architecture advancements, and security for AI applications

Technology leadership with 20 global patents for security

Guest Host: Vishal Mishra, Investment Analyst, Bard Associates

Vishal Mishra is an analyst with Bard Associates, a leading value-oriented middle market focused investment management firm, and the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Mishra Capital Partners, LLC. Mr. Mishra is an investor specializing in micro cap securities based in the U.S. As an avid admirer of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett, Vishal Mishra follows the core principles of value investing. He advises high net worth individuals and a partnership to preserve and grow wealth over the long term. He also is a member of the Micro Cap Club where he shares investment ideas. In addition, he contributes to other online investor sites. Mr. Mishra is the proud founder of a nonprofit called Project Punch Card which promotes underrepresented students within the Investment Management industry.

Data I/O 2023/2024 Fireside Chat Series Schedule:

The series will include interviews from October 2023 through April 2024. In order of anticipated production and initial release, interviews will be made available by Data I/O and the respective session host as detailed below:

Sustainability Strategies for the Auto Industry

Guest Host: Lucas Doub of ZMH Advisors

Automotive Technology Advancements & Monetization Impact

Guest Host: Kevin Garrigan of WestPark Capital**

AI Programming Security Requirements – with Special Guest Data I/O CTO Rajeev Gulati

Guest Host: Vishal Mishra of Bard Associates*

Semiconductor Programming Growth Opportunities

Guest Host: David Williams of Benchmark Company

Onshoring/Near Shoring Trends & China-Plus 1

Guest Host: Dave Marsh of Singular Research**

Smart Factory Industrial Applications

Guest Host: Avi Fisher of Long Cast Advisors*

*Owns shares of Data I/O Corp. as of the date of this press release.

**Equity research analyst with coverage of Data I/O Corp. as of the date of this press release.

The interviews will be streamed for public viewing over the Internet and accessible upon publication through links made available in the Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com and on all the Company’s social media feeds. The websites and online platforms of each of the fireside chat series event hosts will at their discretion carry the interviews on the respective date of publication. Data I/O is pleased to have guest hosts who are respected investment community professionals, financial newsletter writers/influencers and business consultants on important and timely topics relating to the Company, its platform technologies, and the global business environment.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. Learn more at dataio.com/Company/Patents.

Forward-Looking Statement & Disclaimers

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, expected expenses, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip availability, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the demand for the Company’s products and the impact from geopolitical conditions including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company’s filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

Participation in the Data I/O Fireside Chat Series is voluntary, and no compensation is provided to guest hosts. Reference made to guest hosts, including equity research analysts and investors, in connection with this announcement and related interviews or any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Data I/O’s performance made by them are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Data I/O or its management. Data I/O does not by its reference above or distribution of marketing content in connection with the Fireside Chat Series imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions, or recommendations by the guest hosts.

