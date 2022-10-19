Data I/O Announces Fireside Chat Hosted by Small Cap Investor Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital

Topic: Industry 4.0 and Why Everything Needs to be Connected

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced the availability of its latest installment in a series of interviews with its President and CEO, Anthony Ambrose. Mr. Ambrose was interviewed by guest host Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital Partners, LLC with the discussion focusing on Industry 4.0, the emergence of smart factory management systems, and why everything needs to be connected.

The interview is being streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed via the Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com and on all of the Company’s social media feeds. The websites and online platforms of each of the fireside chat series event hosts are able to carry the interviews on the respective date of publication. The fireside chat series will culminate with the celebration of the Company’s 50th Anniversary.

During the interview made available today, Mr. Ambrose addresses:

Data I/O’s technology stack which provides leading programming solutions for Industry 2.X today, an accelerating transition to 3.0 with security everywhere, and for 4.0 where everything will need to be connected on the factory floor

The Company’s engineering innovations that elevated automated handling and programming as the new standard

How Data I/O’s Automotive First Strategy in 2016 paved the way for technological innovation that is being leveraged for the Industrial marketplace

Factory Connectivity Interface which provides for 2-way communications, advanced analytics and traceability

Industry worldwide moving toward smart factory management systems, robotics and autonomous delivery, leveraging the Company’s ConneX software to connect automated programming devices with smart manufacturing facilities for the highest quality, efficiency, and traceability

The importance of SentriX secure provisioning in a highly distributed, mobile and connected world without having physical control of products/assets

Curiosity and customer attentiveness as part of Data I/O’s DNA to drive new engineering strategies and delivering the lowest total cost of programming

Strategies to consistently harness higher returns on capital, increasing recurring revenues and generating pricing power

Investing in the bottom of the cycle to prepare for the future; successfully implementing lessons learned during 20+ year career with Intel

Guest Host: Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital Partners, LLC

Vishal Mishra is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Mishra Capital Partners, LLC. Mr. Mishra is a value investor specializing in micro cap securities based in the U.S. As an avid admirer of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett, Vishal Mishra follows the core principles of value investing. He also is a member of the Micro Cap Club where he shares investment ideas. In addition, he contributes to other online investor sites. Mr. Mishra is the proud founder of a nonprofit called Project Punch Card which tries to promote underrepresented students within the Investment Management industry.

Disclosure: On the date of the fireside chat recording, Mishra Capital Partners, LLC owned shares of Data I/O Corp.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

Forward Looking Statement and Other Disclaimers

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the global COVID-19 pandemic, including the expected effects on the Company’s business from Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdowns, the duration and scope, impact on the demand for the Company’s products, and the pace of recovery for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

This press release and the interviews to be published as part of the Data I/O fireside chat series are for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Interview hosts have voluntarily agreed to participate in this event series and no compensation will be paid or furnished to them or their respective organizations. The participation of hosts and their respective organizations do not represent an offer to buy or sell any security to or from any person or other entity through their platforms. Prior to making any investment or subscribing to any of the platforms associated with the fireside chat series, listeners/viewers are encouraged to consult with professional financial, legal advisor and tax advisors to assist in due diligence as may be appropriate in determining the risk associated with any investment.

