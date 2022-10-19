Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Data I/O Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAIO   US2376901029

DATA I/O CORPORATION

(DAIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
2.770 USD   +1.84%
09:10aData I/O Announces Fireside Chat Hosted by Small Cap Investor Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital
BU
10/13Data I/O to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022
BU
09/14Data I/O Announces Fireside Chat Hosted by Technology Investments Veteran Avi Fisher of Long Cast Advisors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Data I/O Announces Fireside Chat Hosted by Small Cap Investor Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital

10/19/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Topic: Industry 4.0 and Why Everything Needs to be Connected

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced the availability of its latest installment in a series of interviews with its President and CEO, Anthony Ambrose. Mr. Ambrose was interviewed by guest host Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital Partners, LLC with the discussion focusing on Industry 4.0, the emergence of smart factory management systems, and why everything needs to be connected.

The interview is being streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed via the Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com and on all of the Company’s social media feeds. The websites and online platforms of each of the fireside chat series event hosts are able to carry the interviews on the respective date of publication. The fireside chat series will culminate with the celebration of the Company’s 50th Anniversary.

During the interview made available today, Mr. Ambrose addresses:

  • Data I/O’s technology stack which provides leading programming solutions for Industry 2.X today, an accelerating transition to 3.0 with security everywhere, and for 4.0 where everything will need to be connected on the factory floor
  • The Company’s engineering innovations that elevated automated handling and programming as the new standard
  • How Data I/O’s Automotive First Strategy in 2016 paved the way for technological innovation that is being leveraged for the Industrial marketplace
  • Factory Connectivity Interface which provides for 2-way communications, advanced analytics and traceability
  • Industry worldwide moving toward smart factory management systems, robotics and autonomous delivery, leveraging the Company’s ConneX software to connect automated programming devices with smart manufacturing facilities for the highest quality, efficiency, and traceability
  • The importance of SentriX secure provisioning in a highly distributed, mobile and connected world without having physical control of products/assets
  • Curiosity and customer attentiveness as part of Data I/O’s DNA to drive new engineering strategies and delivering the lowest total cost of programming
  • Strategies to consistently harness higher returns on capital, increasing recurring revenues and generating pricing power
  • Investing in the bottom of the cycle to prepare for the future; successfully implementing lessons learned during 20+ year career with Intel

Guest Host: Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital Partners, LLC

Vishal Mishra is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Mishra Capital Partners, LLC. Mr. Mishra is a value investor specializing in micro cap securities based in the U.S. As an avid admirer of Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett, Vishal Mishra follows the core principles of value investing. He also is a member of the Micro Cap Club where he shares investment ideas. In addition, he contributes to other online investor sites. Mr. Mishra is the proud founder of a nonprofit called Project Punch Card which tries to promote underrepresented students within the Investment Management industry.

Disclosure: On the date of the fireside chat recording, Mishra Capital Partners, LLC owned shares of Data I/O Corp.

Data I/O Fireside Chat Series Schedule:

The series includes interviews on a monthly basis over six months from June through November 2022. Data I/O is pleased to have guest hosts who are well-known and highly respected investment community professionals and financial newsletter writers and influencers. Conversations are intended to focus on important and timely topics that relate to the Company, its platform technologies and the global business environment. Interviews will be made available by Data I/O and the respective session host as detailed below:

June 15, 2022 – The Data I/O Opportunity
Guest Host: Tim Weintraut of Alpha Wolf Trading

July 13, 2022 – The Future of Semiconductors for Automotive and Electronics OEMs
Guest Host: Suji Desilva of Roth Capital

August 17, 2022 – Managing a Resilient Supply Chain
Guest Host: Gene Inger of Inger Newsletter

September 14, 2022 – The Future of Security - SentriX® Security Deployment Platform
Guest Host: Avi Fisher of Long Cast Advisors

October 19, 2022 – Industry 4.0 and Why Everything Needs to be Connected
Guest Host: Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital Partners, LLC

November 14, 2022 – Data I/O’s 50th Anniversary – The Next 50 Years
Guest Host: Maj Soueidan of GeoInvesting

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

Learn more at dataio.com

Forward Looking Statement and Other Disclaimers

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the global COVID-19 pandemic, including the expected effects on the Company’s business from Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdowns, the duration and scope, impact on the demand for the Company’s products, and the pace of recovery for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

This press release and the interviews to be published as part of the Data I/O fireside chat series are for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Interview hosts have voluntarily agreed to participate in this event series and no compensation will be paid or furnished to them or their respective organizations. The participation of hosts and their respective organizations do not represent an offer to buy or sell any security to or from any person or other entity through their platforms. Prior to making any investment or subscribing to any of the platforms associated with the fireside chat series, listeners/viewers are encouraged to consult with professional financial, legal advisor and tax advisors to assist in due diligence as may be appropriate in determining the risk associated with any investment.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DATA I/O CORPORATION
09:10aData I/O Announces Fireside Chat Hosted by Small Cap Investor Vishal Mishra of Mishra C..
BU
10/13Data I/O to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022
BU
09/14Data I/O Announces Fireside Chat Hosted by Technology Investments Veteran Avi Fisher of..
BU
09/14Transcript : Data I/O Corporation - Special Call
CI
09/07Data I/O to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/17Data I/O Announces Fireside Chat Hosted by Legendary Investment Newsletter Writer Gene ..
BU
08/17Transcript : Data I/O Corporation - Special Call
CI
08/12DATA I/O CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
07/29Data I/o : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
07/29Data I/o Corp : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DATA I/O CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,61 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24,4 M 24,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart DATA I/O CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Data I/O Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATA I/O CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,77 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Ambrose President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel S. Hatlen COO, CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President
Douglas Wells Brown Chairman
Rajeev Gulati Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Sally A. Washlow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATA I/O CORPORATION-41.00%24
SCSK CORPORATION-3.89%4 605
DBAPPSECURITY CO., LTD.-32.97%1 825
BUSINESS-INTELLIGENCE OF ORIENTAL NATIONS CORPORATION LTD.-25.65%1 285
ADDNODE GROUP AB (PUBL)-21.86%1 006
BASE CO., LTD.81.35%473