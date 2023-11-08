Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences in December 2023. Anthony Ambrose, Data I/O President and CEO, will be participating in both conferences. Details for the conferences are provided below.

December 7, 2023 – Singular Research Best of the Uncovered Conference

Singular Research will be hosting its 18th annual "Best of the Uncovered" conference in San Francisco on Thursday, December 7. The conference is by invitation only to Singular clients and select portfolio managers.

The presentation for Data I/O is scheduled to take place at 9:30 am pacific time. For investors interested in viewing presentations streamed live on the Internet, Singular is offering the conference as a webinar. Please use the following link to register for the webinar -- GoToWebinar Link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4673218422208122970

December 7, 2023 – Investor Summit Group Q4 Virtual Conference

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and micro-cap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring public companies presenting to and meeting with institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. The presentation for Data I/O is scheduled to take place at 12:00 pm pacific time on December 7. Data I/O management will be available for investor meetings throughout the day of the event. The conference is complementary for qualified investors. Please use the following link to register for the presentation webcast:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_91OTKv6cS4OE-_4olbDgjQ.

Please visit the Company’s Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com to access a copy of the presentation used at the conferences. Please contact your representative of the conference organizers or Jordan Darrow, IR for Data I/O (contact details below), to schedule a meeting.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. Learn more at dataio.com/Company/Patents.

Forward Looking Statement & Disclaimers

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, expected expenses, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to global and geopolitical events. These factors include demand for the Company’s products, uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108872391/en/