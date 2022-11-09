Advanced search
    DAIO   US2376901029

DATA I/O CORPORATION

(DAIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
3.930 USD   +0.51%
09:01aData I/O to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
10/31Data I/o : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
10/31Data I/o Corp : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Data I/O to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/09/2022 | 09:01am EST
Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced that it will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. Anthony Ambrose, Data I/O President and CEO, will be presenting at both conferences. Details for the conferences are provided below.

December 7, 2022 -- Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2022

The one-day Expo will feature virtual presentations from the management of approximately 50 Technology and Media companies covering ad-tech, cloud, communications, connectivity, cybersecurity, defense, digital mining, e-commerce, software and services, fintech, media, mobility, payments and semiconductors. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience. The event will be hosted through Sequire, a zoom-based virtual conferencing platform. In addition, presenting companies will have the option to host one-on-one meetings. This Virtual Expo follows on from Ladenburg’s highly successful Virtual Technology Expo 2021 which had over 1,100 registrants. Data I/O’s presentation time will be made available to registered participants of the conference.

December 8, 2022 – Singular Research’s Best of the Uncovered Conference

Singular Research will be hosting its 17th annual "Best of the Uncovered" conference in San Francisco on Thursday, December 8. The conference is by invitation only to Singular clients and select portfolio managers.

The presentation for Data I/O is scheduled to take place in Track 2 at 11:30 am pacific time. For investors interested in viewing presentations streamed live on the Internet, Singular is offering the conference as a webinar. Please use the following link to register for the webinar -- GoToWebinar Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7491304099855071247.

Please visit the Company’s Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com to access a copy of the presentation used at the conferences in December.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

Learn more at dataio.com

Forward Looking Statement and Other Disclaimers

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the global COVID-19 pandemic, including the expected effects on the Company’s business from Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdowns, the duration and scope, impact on the demand for the Company’s products, and the pace of recovery for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.


© Business Wire 2022
