EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



03.08.2023 / 12:06 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023

Address: https://www.data-modul.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023

Address: https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports



03.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

