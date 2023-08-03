EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://www.data-modul.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports

