  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAM   DE0005498901

DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN

(DAM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:47:05 2023-03-24 am EDT
61.00 EUR   +4.27%
08:48aData Modul Aktiengesellschaft Produktion Und Vertrieb Von Elektronischen Systemen : DATA MODUL achieves record results for full fiscal year 2022
EQ
2022Data Modul Produktion Und Vertrieb Von Elektronischen Systemen : Quarterly report as of September 30, 2022
PU
2022Data Modul Produktion Und Vertrieb Von Elektronischen Systemen : Press release "DATA MODUL with continued strong business development in Q3" - November 4, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL achieves record results for full fiscal year 2022

03/24/2023 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Annual Results
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL achieves record results for full fiscal year 2022

24.03.2023 / 13:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Order entry records increase to EUR 301.8m (+29.1%)
  • Rise in sales marking EUR 276.1m (+41.7%)
  • EBIT-increase to EUR 27.1m (+113.7%)

Munich/Germany, March 24th, 2023 – Whilst having faced continuously difficult economic market conditions, DATA MODUL has successfully concluded the fiscal year of 2022, marking increases of sales and earnings to record levels, and showing a positive outlook. Within the fourth quarter of 2022 DATA MODUL marked sales of EUR 71.5m (vs. EUR 57.1m for Q4/2021). Group-wide sales for the full year of 2022 increased by 41.7% and achieved EUR 276.1m (vs. EUR 194.8m for 2021). Also, the export rate continued to rise to 55.5% (vs. 50.5% for 2021) because of an ongoing focus on internationalization. Group-wide EBIT achieved EUR 7.2m within the fourth quarter of 2022 (vs. EUR 4.8m in Q4/2021) marking a total of EUR 27.1m for the full fiscal year 2022 (vs. EUR 12.7m for 2021). This resulted in an EBIT margin for 2022 of 9.8% (vs. 6.5% for 2021). Order entry in Q4/2022 recorded EUR 65.1m (vs. EUR 54.7m in Q4/2021) leading to EUR 301.8m for the full fiscal year of 2022, surpassing previous year’s EUR 233.8m by 29.1%. Year-end order backlog rose by 19.5% to achieve a record high of EUR 197.1m (vs. EUR 164.9m for 2021).

Group-wide key performance indicators
 
In kEUR   2022   2021   Change
Sales   276,053   194,774   41.7%
Order entry   301,808   233,807   29.1%
Order backlog   197,057   164,867   19.5%
EBIT   27,149   12,704   113.7%
EBIT margin   9.8%   6.5%   50.8%
Net profit   18,367   7,898   132.6%
Profit per share (in EUR)   5.21   2.24   132.6%
Investments   3,370   3,019   11.6%
Employees (full year average)   488   468   4.3%

The executive board and the supervisory board intend to propose to the AGM a dividend pay-out for the fiscal year of 2022 of EUR 2.50 per no-par value share.

Outlook

Especially within the first half of 2023, the world economy will continue to suffer from high inflation as well as interest rate hikes by central banks. Inflation is supposed to gradually flatten and economic growth to accelerate around the mid-year mark. Therefore, the executive board believes in overall attractive business opportunities for DATA MODUL for the fiscal year of 2023.


 

24.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 56017-105
Fax: +49 (0) 89 56017-102
E-mail: investor-relations@data-modul.com
Internet: www.data-modul.com
ISIN: DE0005498901
WKN: 549890
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1592097

 
End of News EQS News Service

1592097  24.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592097&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
