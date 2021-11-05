Log in
    DAM   DE0005498901

DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN

(DAM)
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with excellent business outlook in third quarter

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
DGAP-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with excellent business outlook in third quarter

05.11.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATA MODUL with excellent business outlook in third quarter

- Bookings of EUR 51.1m at high level, exceeding previous year's quarter by 17.8%

- Order backlog increased by 25.7% reaches record level of EUR 165.7m

- Sales of EUR 45.8m marks a drop of 6.7% compared to previous year's quarter (EUR 49.0m)

- EBIT of EUR 3.1m marks a rise of 11.5% compared to previous year's quarter

Munich, 5th November 2021 - In the third quarter, DATA MODUL was able to register a high level of bookings of EUR 51.1m and thus a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1. As a result, the order backlog increased further by 25.7% to EUR 165.7m, emphasizing the excellent business outlook. The transformation of incoming bookings into sales will depend, to a large extend, on the development of the current shortage of materials on the procurement side. Whilst in the previous year, DATA MODUL had registered shifts on the customer-side, the ongoing shortage of electronic components and supply chain bottlenecks are determining the current business situation. For these reasons, sales in the third quarter of EUR 45.8m were below the level of the previous year. DATA MODUL Group's EBIT increased by 11.5% to a total of EUR 3.1m because of continued strict cost-saving measures. As a consequence, EBIT yield was at 6.7%. The quarterly result and thus the profit per share were negatively impacted by the effects of foreign currency related derivates with at the same time increased order backlog in foreign currencies.

Group-wide key performance indicators

kEUR   Q3 2021   Q3 2020   Change by
Sales   45,768   49,036   -6.7%
Bookings   51,102   43,370   17.8%
Order backlog   165,705   131,790   25.7%
EBIT   3,087   2,769   11.5%
EBIT yield   6.7%   5.6%   19.6%
Quarterly result   965   1,713   -43.7%
Profit per share (in EUR)   0.26   0.48   -45.8%
 

Forecast

DATA MODUL finds itself in a challenging market environment because of the ongoing Corona pandemic and the global shortage of electronic components caused by supply chain problems. Based on the long-term and consistent implementation of the strategy program, the company is nevertheless prepared for tense economic conditions, even in times of crisis. Based on the current high level of bookings, the executive board expects a good fiscal year 2021.


05.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 56017-105
Fax: +49 (0) 89 56017-102
E-mail: investor-relations@data-modul.com
Internet: www.data-modul.com
ISIN: DE0005498901
WKN: 549890
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1246412

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1246412  05.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246412&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
