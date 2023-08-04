DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with solid business performance in the second quarter 2023
Today at 03:01 am
Sales increase by 2.3% compared to previous year’s quarter
EBIT of EUR 5.7m marks a drop of 4.2% compared to previous year’s period
Order entry of EUR 63.5m is down by 22.9% compared to the previous year
Order backlog increases by 3.0% to EUR 201.3m compared to previous year’s period
Munich, 4 August 2023 – In the second quarter of 2023, DATA MODUL robustly continued its successful business development from the first quarter of 2023 and closed the first half of 2023 at a continued high sales level and with stable earnings figures. Compared to the second quarter of the previous year, sales increased by 2.3% to a value of EUR 66.7m. Profit-wise, DATA MODUL generated an EBIT of EUR 5.7m, marking a drop of 4.2% compared to same period of the previous year. The quarterly result of the order entry amounting to EUR 63.5m was 22.9% below the level of the previous year’s period which had been significantly hyped by catch-up effects. The order backlog of EUR 201.3m was 3.0% above previous year’s level of EUR 195.5m. Net profit for the reporting period increased by 6.5% to EUR 3.8m.
Group-wide key performance indicators
In TEUR
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Change by
Sales
66,704
65,215
2.3%
Order entry
63,467
82,291
-22.9%
Order backlog
201,310
195,458
3.0%
EBIT
5,718
5,969
-4.2%
EBIT margin
8.6%
9.2%
-6.5%
Quarterly result
3,796
3,564
6.5%
Profit per share (in EUR)
1.08
1.01
6.9%
Outlook
DATA MODUL continues to face the challenging economic conditions caused by the noticeable effects of inflation and the associated general cost increases as well as higher financing costs. However, due to the long-term and consequent realization of its strategy, the Group is well prepared for further tight economic conditions. Based on the level of current orders the Executive Board remains confident about the further fiscal year 2023.
Data Modul AG Produktion und Vertrieb Von Elektronischen Systemen is a Germany-based provider of display technology. The Company operates through two segments: Displays and Systems. The Displays segment produces displays, electronic sub-assemblies and custom products for use in industrial applications and the automotive industry, as well as easyTouch systems, such as touch sensors and controllers. The Systems segment focuses on easyBoard, easyPanel and easyEmbedded solutions, as well as special monitors for applications in marine navigation and medical devices. easyBoards are DisplayPort/digital visual interface (DVI)/video graphics array (VGA)/video thin-film-transistor (TFT) controller boards that enable users to connect TFT displays to graphics or video interfaces. easyPanels are monitors based on a modular concept for the gaming, medical and marine industries. easyEmbedded relates to a variety of central processing unit (CPU) boards in different form factors and performance levels.