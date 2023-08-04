EQS-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Half Year Results

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with solid business performance in the second quarter 2023



04.08.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Sales increase by 2.3% compared to previous year’s quarter

EBIT of EUR 5.7m marks a drop of 4.2% compared to previous year’s period

Order entry of EUR 63.5m is down by 22.9% compared to the previous year

Order backlog increases by 3.0% to EUR 201.3m compared to previous year’s period

Munich, 4 August 2023 – In the second quarter of 2023, DATA MODUL robustly continued its successful business development from the first quarter of 2023 and closed the first half of 2023 at a continued high sales level and with stable earnings figures. Compared to the second quarter of the previous year, sales increased by 2.3% to a value of EUR 66.7m. Profit-wise, DATA MODUL generated an EBIT of EUR 5.7m, marking a drop of 4.2% compared to same period of the previous year. The quarterly result of the order entry amounting to EUR 63.5m was 22.9% below the level of the previous year’s period which had been significantly hyped by catch-up effects. The order backlog of EUR 201.3m was 3.0% above previous year’s level of EUR 195.5m. Net profit for the reporting period increased by 6.5% to EUR 3.8m.





Group-wide key performance indicators

In TEUR Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change by Sales 66,704 65,215 2.3% Order entry 63,467 82,291 -22.9% Order backlog 201,310 195,458 3.0% EBIT 5,718 5,969 -4.2% EBIT margin 8.6% 9.2% -6.5% Quarterly result 3,796 3,564 6.5% Profit per share (in EUR) 1.08 1.01 6.9%



Outlook



DATA MODUL continues to face the challenging economic conditions caused by the noticeable effects of inflation and the associated general cost increases as well as higher financing costs. However, due to the long-term and consequent realization of its strategy, the Group is well prepared for further tight economic conditions. Based on the level of current orders the Executive Board remains confident about the further fiscal year 2023.



