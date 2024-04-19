EQS-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarter Results

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Decline in sales and earnings during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year



19-Apr-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



According to preliminary analysis sales and earnings of DATA MODUL AG declined in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to the results achieved in the same period of the previous year. The main reason for this is the continuously strained overall market situation.



The group EBIT in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 amounted to EUR 4.1 million, marking a reduction of approx. 15% in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR 4.8 million). Group sales declined by approx. 12% to EUR 63.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 in comparison to EUR 72.4 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023. Bookings reduced by approx. 41% to EUR 50.3 million in comparison to EUR 84.7 million for the same period of the previous year.



The Company will publish the definitive results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 on May 8, 2024.



Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen’s homepage (available at https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports) .





Contact:

Beate Junker

Head of Finance and Investor Relations

investor-relations@data-modul.com



End of Inside Information

