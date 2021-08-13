DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : 23.8" FHD TFT by Innolux - now in series production

Since the beginning of the year we have the G238HCJ-L02 TFT by Innolux in our portfolio, which the manufacturer has meanwhile transferred to series production. Compared to the G238HCJ-L01 version, the display has a higher brightness of 450nits instead of 350nits, a longer LED lifetime of 50,000 hours instead of 30,000 hours and a built-in LED converter. The temperature range has also been extended from 0°C to 50°C to now 0°C to 60°C. Thanks to its high brightness and a resolution of 1920 x 1080, the FHD display is suitable for all HMI applications in the industrial sector.
