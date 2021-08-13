Log in
    DAM   DE0005498901

DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN

(DAM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : 23.8" FHD TFT by Innolux - now in series production

08/13/2021 | 04:11am EDT
Since the beginning of the year we have the G238HCJ-L02 TFT by Innolux in our portfolio, which the manufacturer has meanwhile transferred to series production. Compared to the G238HCJ-L01 version, the display has a higher brightness of 450nits instead of 350nits, a longer LED lifetime of 50,000 hours instead of 30,000 hours and a built-in LED converter. The temperature range has also been extended from 0°C to 50°C to now 0°C to 60°C. Thanks to its high brightness and a resolution of 1920 x 1080, the FHD display is suitable for all HMI applications in the industrial sector.

Disclaimer

Data Modul AG published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 208 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net cash 2021 36,0 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 208 M 244 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 30,8%
Technical analysis trends DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 59,00 €
Average target price 66,00 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florian Pesahl Chief Executive Officer
Beate Junker Head-Finance & Human Resources
Kristin D. Russell Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick von Unold Head-Research & Development
Richard A. Seidlitz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN20.41%244
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.30.10%46 517
CORNING INCORPORATED12.11%34 469
INNOLUX CORPORATION40.78%7 310
AU OPTRONICS CORP.48.21%7 086
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.16.17%6 628