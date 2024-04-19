DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : Ad-hoc notification on April 19, 2024
April 19, 2024 at 04:40 am EDT
According to preliminary analysis sales and earnings of DATA MODUL AG declined in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to the results achieved in the same period of the previous year. The main reason for this is the continuously strained overall market situation.
The group EBIT in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 amounted to EUR 4.1 million, marking a reduction of approx. 15% in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR 4.8 million). Group sales declined by approx. 12% to EUR 63.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 in comparison to EUR 72.4 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023. Bookings reduced by approx. 41% to EUR 50.3 million in comparison to EUR 84.7 million for the same period of the previous year.
The Company will publish the definitive results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 on May 8, 2024.
Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL
Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's homepage
(available at https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports).
Data Modul AG Produktion und Vertrieb Von Elektronischen Systemen is a Germany-based provider of display technology. The Company operates through two segments: Displays and Systems. The Displays segment produces displays, electronic sub-assemblies and custom products for use in industrial applications and the automotive industry, as well as easyTouch systems, such as touch sensors and controllers. The Systems segment focuses on easyBoard, easyPanel and easyEmbedded solutions, as well as special monitors for applications in marine navigation and medical devices. easyBoards are DisplayPort/digital visual interface (DVI)/video graphics array (VGA)/video thin-film-transistor (TFT) controller boards that enable users to connect TFT displays to graphics or video interfaces. easyPanels are monitors based on a modular concept for the gaming, medical and marine industries. easyEmbedded relates to a variety of central processing unit (CPU) boards in different form factors and performance levels.