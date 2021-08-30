Log in
    DAM   DE0005498901

DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN

(DAM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : ISO certification for DATA MODUL Lublin

08/30/2021 | 04:23am EDT
ISO certification for DATA MODUL now also at the Lublin production site

We are pleased to announce that our production site in Lublin (Poland) has recently received ISO 9001:2015 certification. This qualification means that our products and services are regularly adapted to current market and customer requirements and continuously optimized. At the same time, it underscores the high importance of quality assurance of our services in accordance with German quality standards, also at our international production sites.

'The opening of our Polish production site in May 2019 was another important milestone in our internationalization strategy. The expansion of our production capacities not only ensures our competitiveness in the globally growing market, but also offers our customers more flexibility and risk minimization at the same time. We are more than pleased that the ISO certification of our new plant in Lublin underscores DATA MODUL's well-known quality in accordance with German standards. This was made possible by our highly qualified local employees and the close cooperation with our technology flagship in Weikersheim,'says Dr. Florian Pesahl, CEO of DATA MODUL AG.

Disclaimer

Data Modul AG published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 208 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2021 10,1 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net cash 2021 36,0 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 206 M 243 M 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 463
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN
Duration : Period :
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 58,50 €
Average target price 66,00 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florian Pesahl Chief Executive Officer
Beate Junker Head-Finance & Human Resources
Kristin D. Russell Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick von Unold Head-Research & Development
Richard A. Seidlitz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN19.39%243
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.21.82%43 562
CORNING INCORPORATED13.19%34 802
INNOLUX CORPORATION24.47%6 609
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.8.89%6 215
AU OPTRONICS CORP.29.29%6 168