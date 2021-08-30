DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : ISO certification for DATA MODUL Lublin

ISO certification for DATA MODUL now also at the Lublin production site

We are pleased to announce that our production site in Lublin (Poland) has recently received ISO 9001:2015 certification. This qualification means that our products and services are regularly adapted to current market and customer requirements and continuously optimized. At the same time, it underscores the high importance of quality assurance of our services in accordance with German quality standards, also at our international production sites.

'The opening of our Polish production site in May 2019 was another important milestone in our internationalization strategy. The expansion of our production capacities not only ensures our competitiveness in the globally growing market, but also offers our customers more flexibility and risk minimization at the same time. We are more than pleased that the ISO certification of our new plant in Lublin underscores DATA MODUL's well-known quality in accordance with German standards. This was made possible by our highly qualified local employees and the close cooperation with our technology flagship in Weikersheim,'says Dr. Florian Pesahl, CEO of DATA MODUL AG.