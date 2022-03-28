DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : Invitation and Agenda 2022

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(Virtual General Meeting)

We hereby invite the shareholders of our Company to the

Annual General Meeting

to be held on

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)

as a virtual shareholders' meeting without the shareholders or their proxy representa-tives being physically present.

The entire shareholders' meeting will be broadcast for shareholders of the Company and their authorized representatives in a live video and audio stream on the internet. The shareholders and their authorized representatives will be able to exercise voting rights exclusively via postal voting or by assigning proxy to proxy representatives designated by the Company.

Venue of the shareholders' meeting within the meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG) is at Haus der Bayerischen Wirtschaft, Max-Joseph-Straße 5, 80333 Munich, Germany.

I. Agenda

1. Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements of Data Modul AG and the approved consolidated financial statements of the Group as well as the management report for Data Modul AG and the Group, including the ex-planatory reports of the Management Board on the information pursuant to sections 289a para. 1, 315a para. 1 of the German Commercial Code (Han-delsgesetzbuch, HGB) and the essential criteria of the internal control and risk management system with regard to the financial reporting process, the proposal of the Management Board for the appropriation of the balance sheet profit as well as the Report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2021 The Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements prepared by the Management Board and the consolidated financial statements of the Group. The an-nual financial statements have thereby been approved pursuant to section 172 sen-tence1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG). An approval by the Annual General Meeting is thus not required. The documents are published on the internet at www.data-modul.com/annual-gen-eral-meeting. Upon request, each shareholder shall receive a copy of these docu-ments free of charge.

2. Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose that the balance sheet profit for the financial year 2021 in the amount of EUR 39,843,658.24 as set out in the annual financial statements of the Company, be appropriated as follows: Payment of a dividend to the shareholders EUR 3,526,182.00 (EUR 1.00 per no-par-value share entitled to a dividend) Allocation to other revenue reserves EUR 29,277,093.86 Profits carried forward EUR 7,040,382.38 Balance sheet profit EUR 39,843,658.24 In accordance with section 58 para. 4 sentence 2 AktG, the dividend is due on the third business day following the resolution by the Annual General Meeting, i.e. on 13 May 2022.

3. Resolution on the discharge of the actions of the Management Board mem-ber for the financial year 2021 The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose that the acts of the Man-agement Board member holding office in the financial year 2021 be formally ap-proved for the financial year 2021.

4. Resolution on the discharge of the actions of the Supervisory Board mem-bers for the financial year 2021 The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose that the acts of the Su-pervisory Board members holding office in the financial year 2021 be formally ap-proved for the financial year 2021.

5. Resolution on the appointment of the public auditor for the financial year 2022 The Supervisory Board proposes that Mazars GmbH & Co. KG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, be ap-pointed auditor and Group auditor for the financial year 2022. The Supervisory Board's proposal is free of undue influence fromany third party. Nor were there any rules that would have restricted the Company's freedomto select in the meaning of the EU Audit Regulation.

6. Elections to the Supervisory Board The terms of office of Ms. Kristin D. Russell and Mr. Richard A. Seidlitz as shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board of the Company expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2022. Ms. Russell and Mr. Seidlitz shall be pro-posed for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Sections 95 sentence 1, 96 para. 1, 101 para. 1 AktG, Section 1 para. 1 no. 1 sentence 2 German One-Third Participation Act (Drittelbeteiligungsgesetz, Drit-telbG) in conjunction with Section 8 para. 1 of the Articles of Association of the Com-pany, the Supervisory Board of the Company comprises of three members, of whom one is an employee representative and two are shareholder representatives. The election proposals of the Supervisory Board take into account the Supervisory Board's competence profile, its diversity concept and the objectives it has set itself for its composition. They comply with the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code (Deutscher Corporate Governance Kodex, DCGK). The Annual Gen-eral Meeting is not bound by election proposals when electing the shareholder repre-sentatives. It is intended to hold the elections to the Supervisory Board as individual elections. The Supervisory Board proposes 1. Ms. Kristin D. Russell, with residence in Denver/Colorado, USA, President, Global Enterprise Computing Solutions, Arrow Electronics, Inc. and 2. Mr. Richard A. Seidlitz, with residence in Centennial/Colorado, USA, Chief Ac-counting Officer & Controller, Arrow Electronics, Inc. to be elected to the Supervisory Board of the Company as shareholder representa-tives with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 10

May 2022 until the end of the Annual General Meeting which resolves on the dis-charge of the actions of the Supervisory Board members for the fiscal year 2026.

Ms. Russell and Mr. Seidlitz do not hold any mandates in other statutory supervisory boards or in comparable domestic or foreign bodies.

In the event of her election to the Supervisory Board, Ms. Russell intends to stand again for the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board.

Pursuant to itemC.13 of the DCGK, the Supervisory Board points out that Ms. Russell and Mr. Seidlitz hold management positions at companies of the Arrow Group. Arrow Central Europe Holding Munich GmbH, a company of the Arrow Group, is a share-holder with a significant interest in the Company.

The curricula vitae of Ms. Russell and Mr. Seidlitz can be found at the end of this invitation and on the website at

and - together with the curriculumvitae of the other Supervisory Board member - in an annually updated form on the Company's website at

7.

Resolution on the approval of the Remuneration Report

Pursuant to Section 162 AktG Management Board and Supervisory Board must pre-pare a Remuneration Report and submit this Report to the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section 120a para. 4 AktG.

The Remuneration Report was audited by the auditor of the Company pursuant to Section 162 para. 3 AktG. The audit opinion is attached to the Remuneration Report.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to approve the Remu-neration Report for the fiscal year 2021, which has been prepared and audited pur-suant to Section 162 AktG.

The Remuneration Report is reproduced after the Agenda in section II. "Reports on the agenda items" and is available under https://www.data-modul.com/en/com-pany/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting from the time when the Notice of the Annual General Meeting is published.

II. Reports on the agenda items

Remuneration Report (relating to agenda item 7)

The following remuneration report pursuant to section 162 AktG outlines and explains the remuneration individually granted and/or due in the fiscal year 2021 to current and former members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of DATA MODUL AG.

A. Remuneration of the Management Board

Summary of the remuneration year 2021

The Supervisory Board resolved the remuneration systemfor the Management Board with effect as of 1 January 2021 pursuant to sections 87 para. 1, 87a para. 1 AktG.

On 6 May 2021, the remuneration system was submitted to the Annual General Meeting pursuant to section 120a para. 1 AktG and approved by the required majority vote.

In the fiscal year 2021, the Supervisory Board did not make use of any of the options established in the remuneration systemto deviate temporarily fromthe remuneration sys-tem.

Overview of the remuneration system

The remuneration of the Management Board members of DATA MODUL AG is based on its size and global activities, its business and financial position, its profitability, and its pro-spects as well as the amount and structure of Management Board remuneration of compa-rable companies in and outside Germany.

In addition, the responsibilities and personal performance of the Management Board are taken into account.

The remuneration structure is designed to be competitive in the international market for highly qualified executives, and to provide an incentive for successful work for sustainable c orporat e development .

The Supervisory Board determined the annual target amounts for the Management Board as part of the remuneration system. The Supervisory Board made sure that the target amounts are challenging and ambitious.

The following chart presents the components of the remuneration system as well as the annual target amounts. Thereafter, the components, and how they were actually applied in the fiscal year 2021, are explained in detail.

Fixed components

Performance-based components

1. Basic salary Annual target amount: EUR 230,000.00 2. Bonus for retention Annual target amount: EUR 100,000.00 3. Fringe benefits Annual target amount: EUR 15,000.00 Annual target amount: EUR 100,000.00 Annual target amount: EUR 50,000.00

1. EBIT-related executive bonus

2. Discretionary bonus

Remuneration components in detail

The basic salary is a fixed annual salary, payable in twelve equal instalments at the end of each calendar month.

In order to pay tribute to his loyalty to the group, the Company grants the sole Manage-ment Board member a bonus payment in the amount of EUR 100,000.00, if he is still employed by the Company at the end of the fiscal year.

The fringe benefits mainly consist of the provision of a company car, contribution subsidies for accident, life and health insurance and the inclusion in the D&O insurance policy.

No company pension commitments have been made with regard to the sole Management Board member.