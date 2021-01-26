Log in
DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN

(DAM)
DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : New FHD reflective display in 31.5" format

01/26/2021 | 04:30am EST
DATA MODUL presents a new reflective display, which is available for the first time in a 31.5' format. It is unique in this size category. Thanks to its low power consumption and excellent readability, particularly under direct sunlight, the new FHD reflective display is perfect for applications in outdoor areas, for example at POS, in the field of digital signage, at bus stops, train stations and in vending machines.

'Reflective displays have a versatile range of uses in public spaces. As the content on the screen is easily readable even under strong sunlight, they are very well suited to use in passenger information systems, for example. Equipped with additional features such as Wi-Fi, 5G or Bluetooth, data can be transmitted in real time, allowing the implementation of modern, smart applications,' says Christiane Fleitz, Product Manager Display Solutions at DATA MODUL. 'And a reflective display of this size also opens up completely new possibilities with regards to design options and fields of application.'

Disclaimer

Data Modul AG published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 09:29:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
