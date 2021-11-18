Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAM   DE0005498901

DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN

(DAM)
  Report
DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : UHD displays for industrial, medical and signage applications

11/18/2021 | 08:43am EST
Advantages of professional 4K UHD displays for industrial, medical and signage applications

For many industrial applications, high contrast and intensive colour representation play an increasingly important role. Whenever FHD displays are no longer available or large-format displays should be used, a switch to UHD is not only advantageous but often necessary. With a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels the 4K UHD technology corresponds to four times the Full HD resolution and offers a significantly better image display with high contrast values and brilliant colour representation. In addition, optional high-brightness technology ensures consistently high-performance readability even in strong ambient light. All of these features are of great advantage for use in industrial, medical or digital signage applications.

We offer 4K/UHD displays in the sizes from 13.3", 15.6", 23.8", 27", 32", 43", 49", 65", 75" up to 85".

In addition, we offer suitable controller boards.

Interested? Contact your DATA MODUL sales partner for more information!

Disclaimer

Data Modul AG published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 13:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 197 M 223 M 223 M
Net income 2021 9,10 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net cash 2021 38,1 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 231 M 261 M 262 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN
Duration : Period :
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 65,50 €
Average target price 65,00 €
Spread / Average Target -0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florian Pesahl Chief Executive Officer
Beate Junker Head-Finance & Human Resources
Kristin D. Russell Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick von Unold Head-Research & Development
Richard A. Seidlitz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN33.67%261
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.21.34%42 589
CORNING INCORPORATED7.36%32 600
AU OPTRONICS CORP.43.57%6 916
INNOLUX CORPORATION25.53%6 683
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.16.98%6 562