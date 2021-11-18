DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : UHD displays for industrial, medical and signage applications

Advantages of professional 4K UHD displays for industrial, medical and signage applications

For many industrial applications, high contrast and intensive colour representation play an increasingly important role. Whenever FHD displays are no longer available or large-format displays should be used, a switch to UHD is not only advantageous but often necessary. With a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels the 4K UHD technology corresponds to four times the Full HD resolution and offers a significantly better image display with high contrast values and brilliant colour representation. In addition, optional high-brightness technology ensures consistently high-performance readability even in strong ambient light. All of these features are of great advantage for use in industrial, medical or digital signage applications.

We offer 4K/UHD displays in the sizes from 13.3", 15.6", 23.8", 27", 32", 43", 49", 65", 75" up to 85".

In addition, we offer suitable controller boards.

