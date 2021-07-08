Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAM   DE0005498901

DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN

(DAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : 5.5" PMOLED from WiseChip now with 100nits brightness

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
A new version of the monochrome 5.5' PMOLED from WiseChip is available. The manufacturer now uses a special organic material for production. Thanks to the use of so-called TADF emitters (thermally activated delayed fluorescence), the luminosity can be significantly increased from 60nits to 100nits. The optimised 5.5' PMOLED monochrome yellow (UG-5664ASYKF01) is the second PMOLED from WiseChip to be made out of the new material, along with a smaller version in the 2.7' size (UG-2864ASYUG14).

Due to its self-luminous features, an OLED display with a passive matrix can do without a backlight. The low installation depth makes it particularly interesting for flat product designs. Classic areas of application are, for example, card readers in industry or blood pressure monitors in medical technology. Thanks to the increased brightness values of the two WiseChip products, new application possibilities are opening up, for example in the field of VR or e-mobility

Disclaimer

Data Modul AG published this content on 07 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 206 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2021 9,10 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net cash 2021 35,7 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 187 M 221 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 470
Free-Float 30,8%
Managers and Directors
Florian Pesahl Chief Executive Officer
Beate Junker Head-Finance & Human Resources
Kristin D. Russell Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick von Unold Head-Research & Development
Richard A. Seidlitz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN8.16%225
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.16.56%40 484
CORNING INCORPORATED12.92%34 820
AU OPTRONICS CORP.58.93%7 849
INNOLUX CORPORATION47.87%7 712
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.26.68%7 697