DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : Full bonding and its numerous advantages

The demand for displays with full bonded touch/glass units (full/direct bonding) is constantly increasing. Despite many advantages, they are still used comparatively rarely in the industrial sector.

Displays bonded in a full bonding process are characterized by excellent optical performance, which is relevant for a wide range of applications in a variety of demanding areas. In addition to the classic use for industrial HMIs, full-bonded touch displays offer interference-free and low-reflection reproduction and operation, especially in outdoor areas with strong sunlight. The lifetime of the TFT can also be extended, since full-bonded units do not necessarily have to be operated with the full backlight illumination. This not only saves energy, but also extends the backlight lifetime many times over.

