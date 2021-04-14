Log in
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen

DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN

(DAM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : Full bonding and its numerous advantages

04/14/2021 | 04:49am EDT
The demand for displays with full bonded touch/glass units (full/direct bonding) is constantly increasing. Despite many advantages, they are still used comparatively rarely in the industrial sector.

Displays bonded in a full bonding process are characterized by excellent optical performance, which is relevant for a wide range of applications in a variety of demanding areas. In addition to the classic use for industrial HMIs, full-bonded touch displays offer interference-free and low-reflection reproduction and operation, especially in outdoor areas with strong sunlight. The lifetime of the TFT can also be extended, since full-bonded units do not necessarily have to be operated with the full backlight illumination. This not only saves energy, but also extends the backlight lifetime many times over.

As one of the largest optical bonding providers in the industrial sector, we offer all bonding processes in-house. For more information about our bonding processes, please visit www.data-modul.com/en/touch/optical-bonding.html

Disclaimer

Data Modul AG published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 08:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 206 M 247 M 247 M
Net income 2021 9,10 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net cash 2021 35,7 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 166 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 473
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN
Duration : Period :
DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 63,00 €
Last Close Price 47,00 €
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florian Pesahl Chief Executive Officer
Beate Junker Head-Finance
Kristin D. Russell Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick von Unold Head-Research & Development
Richard A. Seidlitz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN-4.08%198
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.9.87%40 807
CORNING INCORPORATED25.14%34 605
AU OPTRONICS CORP.82.86%8 538
INNOLUX CORPORATION73.05%8 516
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.32.88%7 853
