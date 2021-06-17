Log in
DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : ISO certification for DATA MODUL Shanghai

06/17/2021 | 04:08am EDT
We are proud to announce that our production site in Shanghai has been awarded for its sustainable quality management and has received ISO 9001:2015 certification only a few months after its opening.

The ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognised standard that not only defines requirements for process-oriented quality management systems, but at the same time represents a strategic decision by our company management that is implemented and lived in the company. Our production site in Shanghai went through the comprehensive audit process and demonstrates with the successful certification that the company's internal processes meet the international standard for quality management.

'The certification according to ISO 9001:2015 achieved by our plant in Shanghai underlines the importance of quality assurance at DATA MODUL and ensures the high quality of our services across all countries,'says Dr Florian Pesahl, CEO of DATA MODUL AG. 'From the very beginning, our promise to our customers and partners was that the new production facility in Shanghai would produce at the same high-quality level as they are accustomed to from our main German manufacturing and technology centre in Weikersheim. The successful certification according to ISO 9001 proves this and at the same time commits us to regularly adapt and optimise our products and services to market and customer requirements. After all, the high quality of our products and services and the associated customer satisfaction are our ultimate goal.'

We cordially thank the whole team who was engaged in elevating our company to the next level of quality assurance.

Disclaimer

Data Modul AG published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 08:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
