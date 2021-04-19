Log in
    DAM   DE0005498901

DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN

(DAM)
DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : New USB touch controller board

04/19/2021 | 05:01am EDT
DATA MODUL presents the mXT2952TD touch controller board, which has been designed for PCAP touch applications in the medium diagonal segment (12.1 - 23.8 inches) and supports the latest generation of microchip touch ICs. In addition to an excellent touch performance, the new controller board offers improved noise immunity as well as superior water and glove operation. Thanks to the identical PCB dimensions and USB interface, the new controller board is compatible with the predecessor model mXT2952T2 and can be easily incorporated in existing products. With DATA MODULs easyANALYZER tuning tool, individual touch settings can be handled as usual.

The new mXT2952TD controller board is based on the Microchip TD series and features a new type of signal acquisition method, the differential mutual sensing. This significantly increases the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and enables very good touch behaviour even under difficult environmental conditions. Neither thick gloves (up to 5mm) nor cover glasses up to a thickness of 10mm affects the multi-touch recognition of the new mXT2952TD controller board. The high SNR ratio is also crucial for passing electromagnetic compatibility tests according to standard EN61000-4-6 (immunity to conducted disturbances, induced by radio-frequency fields). Even at noise levels of 10V/m and higher, the mXT2952TD controller board can comply with evaluation criterion A (no impairment of the function during and after the test).

Disclaimer

Data Modul AG published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 09:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
