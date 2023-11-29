Official DATA MODUL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PRODUKTION UND VERTRIEB VON ELEKTRONISCHEN SYSTEMEN press release
DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen : supports fire brigade of Weikersheim
November 29, 2023 at 05:46 am EST
DATA MODUL supports fire brigade of Weikersheim
On 14 November 2023, DATA MODUL GmbH presented the Weikersheim Fire Brigade with a new water mist lance worth approximately 2000 euros. The presentation took place in the presence of Michael Scheuenstuhl, DATA MODUL GmbH's managing director, as well as city commander and deputy mayor Jürgen Friedel.
The fire brigade plays a crucial role in the town's safety, in particular in the protection of local industrial companies. The water mist lance that has now been presented is a special nozzle that enables firefighters to reach fires in hard-to-reach places. With its donation, DATA MODUL wants to strengthen the safety infrastructure of the entire community on the one hand, but also say thank you for the work carried out largely on a voluntary basis.
Michael Scheuenstuhl emphasised the fire brigade's importance for Weikersheim: "The fire brigade has an enormous impact on our community, and it is an honour for us to support their work. The presentation of the new water mist lance is an expression of our appreciation for the tireless dedication of the firefighters, who are ready day and night to guarantee our town's safety."
Data Modul AG published this content on 29 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2023 10:45:14 UTC.
