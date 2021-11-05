PRESS RELEASE : DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with excellent business outlook in third quarter

DGAP-News: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: DATA MODUL with excellent business outlook in third quarter 2021-11-05 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DATA MODUL with excellent business outlook in third quarter

- Bookings of EUR 51.1m at high level, exceeding previous year's quarter by 17.8%

- Order backlog increased by 25.7% reaches record level of EUR 165.7m

- Sales of EUR 45.8m marks a drop of 6.7% compared to previous year's quarter (EUR 49.0m)

- EBIT of EUR 3.1m marks a rise of 11.5% compared to previous year's quarter

Munich, 5th November 2021 - In the third quarter, DATA MODUL was able to register a high level of bookings of EUR 51.1m and thus a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1. As a result, the order backlog increased further by 25.7% to EUR 165.7m, emphasizing the excellent business outlook. The transformation of incoming bookings into sales will depend, to a large extend, on the development of the current shortage of materials on the procurement side. Whilst in the previous year, DATA MODUL had registered shifts on the customer-side, the ongoing shortage of electronic components and supply chain bottlenecks are determining the current business situation. For these reasons, sales in the third quarter of EUR 45.8m were below the level of the previous year. DATA MODUL Group's EBIT increased by 11.5% to a total of EUR 3.1m because of continued strict cost-saving measures. As a consequence, EBIT yield was at 6.7%. The quarterly result and thus the profit per share were negatively impacted by the effects of foreign currency related derivates with at the same time increased order backlog in foreign currencies.

Group-wide key performance indicators

kEUR Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change by Sales 45,768 49,036 -6.7% Bookings 51,102 43,370 17.8% Order backlog 165,705 131,790 25.7% EBIT 3,087 2,769 11.5% EBIT yield 6.7% 5.6% 19.6% Quarterly result 965 1,713 -43.7% Profit per share (in EUR) 0.26 0.48 -45.8%

Forecast

DATA MODUL finds itself in a challenging market environment because of the ongoing Corona pandemic and the global shortage of electronic components caused by supply chain problems. Based on the long-term and consistent implementation of the strategy program, the company is nevertheless prepared for tense economic conditions, even in times of crisis. Based on the current high level of bookings, the executive board expects a good fiscal year 2021.

Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany

