May 18, 2024 at 08:38 am EDT

Data Patterns (India) Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,822.9 million compared to INR 1,851 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,945.7 million compared to INR 1,889.1 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 711 million compared to INR 553.6 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.7 compared to INR 10.49 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.7 compared to INR 10.49 a year ago.