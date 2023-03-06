Advanced search
    DATM   PK0045901011

DATA TEXTILE MILLS

(DATM)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
3.990 PKR   -0.25%
03/06Data Textile Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2022
PU
03/01Data Textile Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
PU
02/28Data Textile Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2022
PU
Data Textile Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2022

03/06/2023 | 11:43pm EST
September Quarter

REPORT

2022

CONTENT

  1. Vision and Mission Statement
  2. Corporate Information
  3. Director's Report
  4. Statement of Financial Position
  5. Statement of Profit and Loss
  6. Statement of Cash Flows
  7. Statement of Comprehensive Income
  8. Statement of Change in Equity
  9. Notes to the Financial Statements

September Report 2022

1

Vision Statement

Our vision is:

  • A leading manufacturer of cotton yarn by providing the highest quality of products and services to its customers.
  • To strive for excellence through commitment, integrity, honesty and team work.
  • Highly ethical company and be respected corporate citizen to continue playing due role in the social and environmental sectors of the company.
  • To develop an extremely motivated and professionally trained work force, which would drive growth through innovation and renovation.
  • Sustained growth in earning in real terms.

Mission Statement

Our mission is to a dynamic profitable and growth-oriented company by providing good return on investment to its shareholders, investors and quality products to its customers.

September Report 2022

2

Company Information

Board of Directors

1.

Mr. Faiz Ahmad

Chairman

2.

Mr. Hafiz Mudassar Alam

Chief Executive Officer

3.

Ms. Sara Mahmud

Non-Executive Director

4.

Mr. Farhan Abbas Sheikh

Non-Executive Director

5.

Ms. Alia Riaz

Independent Director

6.

Mr. Muhammad Iqbal

Independent Director

7.

Mr. Muhammad Nasir Mirza

Independent Director

Audit Committee

1.

Ms. Alia Riaz

Chairperson

2.

Mr. Muhammad Nasir Mirza

Member

3.

Mr. Muhammad Iqbal

Member

Human Resource and Remuneration Committee

1.

Mr. Muhammad Iqbal

Chairman

2.

Mr. Muhammad Nasir Mirza

Member

3.

Ms. Sara Mahmud

Member

Company Secretary

Mr. Inamullah

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Muhammad Usman

Auditors

Rafaqat Mansha Mohsin Dossani Masoom

Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisor

Cornelius Lane & Mufti

Registrar

F.D. Registrar Services (Private) Limited

1705,17th Floor, Saima Trade Tower A. I.I

Chundrigar Road Karachi.

Phone: +92 (21) 3547819293

Fax: +92 (21) 32621233

Registered Office

Office # 505, 5TH Floor, LSE Building, Aiwan-e-

Iqbal, Lahore.

September Report 2022

3

Directors' Report

The Directors are pleased to present the un-audited Financial Statements of the Company for the three months' period ending on September 30, 2022.

Data Textiles Limited (the Company) is a public listed company limited by shares, incorporated in Pakistan under the Companies Ordinance, 1984, which is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), having its registered office located at Office No. 505, 5th Floor, LSE Plaza, Khayaban-e-Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Lahore.

The main activity of the company had been the manufacturing and sale of yarn; however, the Company had ceased to conduct its business from 2008 onwards. Due to stoppage of business/commercial operations and various other defaults the Listed Regulations of PSX, the shares of the Company had been placed on the defaulters trading counter by the Exchange (PSX). Subsequently, on the receipt of the winding up Show Cause notice to the Company from the SECP, the trading in the shares of the Company at PSX had been suspended on August 01, 2012.

Subsequent to the failure of the Company to defend the Show Cause notice of the SECP for the winding up of the Company, the Additional Registrar of the Companies, Company Registration Office (CRO), of the SECP, Lahore, filed an application (C.O. No.19/2017) in accordance with Section 305, read with Section 309 of the then Companies Ordinance 1984, together with all enabling provisions of the law, to the Honorable Court for the winding up of the Company, which has been allowed by the Honorable Lahore High Court on March 08, 2022. Upon this, the Honorable Court also appointed an Official Liquidator (Mr. Muhammad Faizan Saleem, Advocate) for completing the process of liquidation of the Company. Accordingly, the Official Liquidator assumed the powers of the Board of Directors of the Company to pursue the liquidation process of the Company.

The Hon'ble Lahore High Court, Lahore, vide its order dated January 11, 2023, has disposed the winding up petition after recalling the winding up order dated March 08, 2022 in case titled as Additional Registrar SECP Vs. Data Textiles Limited and others bearing C.O. no. 19/2017 (certified copy of Court Order is attached).

With this Order, Board of Directors have resumed their powers from the Official Liquidators and presented the revival business plan of the Company that includes:

  1. Revival of trading activities permissible under Memorandum of Association of the Company;
  2. Merger with the following unlisted operating entities;
    1. LSE PropTech Limited
    2. LSE Ventures Limited

The Scheme of compromises, arrangement and reconstruction for amalgamation/merger of Data Textiles Limited (and its members) with and into LSE Ventures Limited (and its members) and LSE PropTech Limited (and its members) is

September Report 2022

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Data Textiles Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 04:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
