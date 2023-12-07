Annual General Meeting of Datacolor AG Shareholders approved all proposals
December 07, 2023 at 12:33 pm EST
Datacolor AG
07.12.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Media Information
Media Information (PDF)
The Annual General Meeting of Datacolor AG approved all proposals of the Board of Directors on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The shareholders confirmed the re-election of following previous Board Members, Werner Dubach, Hans Peter Wehrli, Thomas Studhalter, Jvo Grundler and Hanno Elbraechter for a term of one year. Werner Dubach was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The shareholders elected Jvo Grundler and Hanno Elbraechter as Members of the Compensation Committee. KPMG AG, Lucerne, was re-elected as statutory auditor for fiscal 2023/24. The Annual General Meeting approved the delisting of all of the company's registered shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange and authorized the Board of Directors to carry out the delisting.
The Annual General Meeting approved the decision not to pay out a dividend.
Rotkreuz, December 7, 2023
For further information
T +41 44 488 40 19 https://ir.datacolor.com/en/
Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner Grundstrasse 12, 6343 Rotkreuz
Agenda
May 7, 2024
October 29, 2024
November 19, 2024
December 10, 2024
Publication Semi-Annual Report 2023/24
Publication Key Figures 2023/24
Publication Annual Report 2023/24
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023/24
About Datacolor Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.
