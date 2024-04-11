Datacolor AG / Key word(s): Delisting

Cancellation of the remaining publicly held Datacolor shares and delisting from the Swiss Stock Exchange as of April 19, 2024



11-Apr-2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Media Information Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Media Information (PDF) The court of competent jurisdiction has approved the cancellation proceedings of Werner Dubach. Werner Dubach now holds 100 percent of Datacolor AG. The shares of Datacolor AG will be delisted from the SIX Swiss Exchange as of April 19, 2024.



The court of competent jurisdiction of the canton of Zug has declared the registered shares of Datacolor AG still held by the public with a par value of CHF 1.00 each ("Datacolor shares") to be cancelled. The court decision became final and enforceable on April 3, 2024.



The holders of the cancelled Datacolor shares will receive a cash settlement determined in reference to the public tender offer of Werner Dubach of July 27, 2023 (pre-announced on July 3, 2023) to purchase all publicly-held shares of Datacolor AG in the amount of the offer price of CHF 760.00 net per share. Werner Dubach had initiated the corresponding cancellation of the remaining publicly held Datacolor shares on November 6, 2023.



SIX Exchange Regulation AG has now set the last trading day of Datacolor shares as April 18, 2024 by decision dated April 9, 2024. The Datacolor shares will be delisted as of April 19, 2024.



For further information Dr. Jvo Grundler T +41 79 509 17 83 I jvo.grundler@bratschi.ch

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Datacolor’s customers stem from textile and apparel, paint and coatings, and plastics industries as well as the growing consumer market. For more information visit www.datacolor.com. Forward-looking statements

