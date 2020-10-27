Datacolor fiscal 2019/20

The economic downturn caused by the pandemic had a significant negative impact on Datacolor's sales and earnings in fiscal 2019/20. Net sales of USD 61.0 million (fiscal 2018/19: USD 78.8 million) were down -22.5% on the previous year and -21.3% in local currency. EBITDA was USD 1.8 million (USD 7.6 million), the EBITDA margin 3,0% (9.6%), the EBIT USD 0.3 million (USD 5.6 million) and the EBIT margin 0.4% (7.1%). This resulted in a net loss of USD -0.6 million (USD 3.6 million), corresponding to USD -3.88 (USD 21.84) per share. As at September 30, 2020, Datacolor had a solid balance sheet with substantial net liquidity (including financial assets) of USD 41.6 million (September 30, 2019: USD 44.2 million). The equity ratio increased significantly to 68.7%, well above the already high previous year's figure of 63.1%.

The detailed annual report 2019/20 will be published on November 17, 2020.

Lucerne, October 27, 2020