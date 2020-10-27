Log in
DATACOLOR AG

Datacolor fiscal 2019/20
TE
Datacolor fiscal 2019/20

10/27/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Media Information

Datacolor fiscal 2019/20

The economic downturn caused by the pandemic had a significant negative impact on Datacolor's sales and earnings in fiscal 2019/20. Net sales of USD 61.0 million (fiscal 2018/19: USD 78.8 million) were down -22.5% on the previous year and -21.3% in local currency. EBITDA was USD 1.8 million (USD 7.6 million), the EBITDA margin 3,0% (9.6%), the EBIT USD 0.3 million (USD 5.6 million) and the EBIT margin 0.4% (7.1%). This resulted in a net loss of USD -0.6 million (USD 3.6 million), corresponding to USD -3.88 (USD 21.84) per share. As at September 30, 2020, Datacolor had a solid balance sheet with substantial net liquidity (including financial assets) of USD 41.6 million (September 30, 2019: USD 44.2 million). The equity ratio increased significantly to 68.7%, well above the already high previous year's figure of 63.1%.

The detailed annual report 2019/20 will be published on November 17, 2020.

Lucerne, October 27, 2020

For further information

T +41 44 488 40 19

Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner

https://ir.datacolor.com/en/

Habsburgerstrasse 26, 6003 Lucerne

Agenda

November 17, 2020

Publication Annual Report 2019/20

December 9, 2020

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2019/20

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50

Financials
Sales 2019 78,8 M - -
Net income 2019 3,58 M - -
Net cash 2019 44,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 30,0x
Yield 2019 2,30%
Capitalization 95,5 M 95,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 416
Free-Float 13,6%
Chart DATACOLOR AG
Duration : Period :
Datacolor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Busch President & Chief Executive Officer
Werner Dubach Chairman
Tae Park Vice President-Research, Development & Operations
Philipp Hediger Chief Financial Officer
Hans Peter Wehrli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATACOLOR AG-23.36%96
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED5.35%10 086
SYNNEX CORPORATION9.71%7 494
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-32.33%3 589
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.61%2 081
EIZO CORPORATION2.44%780
