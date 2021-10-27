EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Datacolor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Datacolor fiscal 2020/21 27-Oct-2021 / 06:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Information

The strong rebound in sales combined with a downsized company structure and a recovery of the financial markets led to a record net profit. Sales increased to USD 73.6 million (fiscal 2019/20: USD 61.0 million), up 20.6% to previous year and 19% in local currency. EBITDA was USD 8.3 million (USD 1.8 million), the EBITDA margin 11.2% (3.0%), the EBIT USD 6.6 million (USD 0.3 million) and the EBIT margin 8.9% (0.4%). This resulted in a net result of USD 9.4 million (USD -0.6 million), corresponding to USD 56.9 (USD -3.9) earnings per share. As of September 30, 2021, Datacolor had a solid balance sheet with substantial net liquidity (including financial assets) of USD 51.9 million (September 30, 2020: USD 41.6 million). The equity ratio amounted to 62.9% (September 30, 2020: 68.7%). The detailed annual report 2020/21 will be published on November 17, 2021. Rotkreuz, October 27, 2021

For further information T +41 44 488 40 19 Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner https://ir.datacolor.com/en/ Grundstrasse 12, 6343 Rotkreuz Agenda November 17, 2021 Publication Annual Report 2020/21 December 7, 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020/21

About Datacolor Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for more than 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.

End of ad hoc announcement

Language: English Company: Datacolor AG Grundstrasse 12+14 6343 Rotkreuz Switzerland ISIN: CH0008531045 Valor: 850494 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

27-Oct-2021

