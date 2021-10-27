Log in
Datacolor fiscal 2020/21

10/27/2021 | 12:02am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Datacolor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Datacolor fiscal 2020/21 27-Oct-2021 / 06:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Information

Media Information (PDF)

The strong rebound in sales combined with a downsized company structure and a recovery of the financial markets led to a record net profit. Sales increased to USD 73.6 million (fiscal 2019/20: USD 61.0 million), up 20.6% to previous year and 19% in local currency. EBITDA was USD 8.3 million (USD 1.8 million), the EBITDA margin 11.2% (3.0%), the EBIT USD 6.6 million (USD 0.3 million) and the EBIT margin 8.9% (0.4%). This resulted in a net result of USD 9.4 million (USD -0.6 million), corresponding to USD 56.9 (USD -3.9) earnings per share. As of September 30, 2021, Datacolor had a solid balance sheet with substantial net liquidity (including financial assets) of USD 51.9 million (September 30, 2020: USD 41.6 million). The equity ratio amounted to 62.9% (September 30, 2020: 68.7%). The detailed annual report 2020/21 will be published on November 17, 2021. Rotkreuz, October 27, 2021 

For further information 
T +41 44 488 40 19           Datacolor AG, Investor Relations, Olga Wueschner 
https://ir.datacolor.com/en/ Grundstrasse 12, 6343 Rotkreuz 
Agenda 
November 17, 2021 Publication Annual Report 2020/21 
December 7, 2021  Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2020/21

About Datacolor Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for more than 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive, plastics, photography and videography. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.

End of ad hoc announcement

Language:     English 
Company:      Datacolor AG 
              Grundstrasse 12+14 
              6343 Rotkreuz 
              Switzerland 
ISIN:         CH0008531045 
Valor:        850494 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1243846 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
1243846 27-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https%3a%2f%2fgw.eqs.com%2fpublic%2fmaily%2ffile%2ff9671cfc-0b58-48e8-a9d8-08eb1861c712

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243846&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2021 00:01 ET (04:01 GMT)

