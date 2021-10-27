Datacolor fiscal 2020/21Read more...

Media Information

The strong rebound in sales combined with a downsized company structure and a recovery of the financial markets led to a record net profit. Sales increased to USD 73.6 million (fiscal 2019/20: USD 61.0 million), up 20.6% to previous year and 19% in local currency. EBITDA was USD 8.3 million (USD 1.8 million), the EBITDA margin 11.2% (3.0%), the EBIT USD 6.6 million (USD 0.3 million) and the EBIT margin 8.9% (0.4%). This resulted in a net result of USD 9.4 million (USD -0.6 million), corresponding to USD 56.9 (USD -3.9) earnings per share. As of September 30, 2021, Datacolor had a solid balance sheet with substantial net liquidity (including financial assets) of USD 51.9 million (September 30, 2020: USD 41.6 million). The equity ratio amounted to 62.9% (September 30, 2020: 68.7%).

The detailed annual report 2020/21 will be published on November 17, 2021.

Rotkreuz, October 27, 2021