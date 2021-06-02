Log in
    DCN   CH0008531045

DATACOLOR AG

(DCN)
  Report
Datacolor : Expands High-Efficiency Benchtop Spectrophotometer Series with Spectro 1000X/700V

06/02/2021
Lawrenceville, NJ - (June 2, 2021) - Datacolor®, a global leader in color management solutions, announced today two new models of close-tolerance benchtop spectrophotometers designed for high efficiency and confidence in color formulation and quality control.
The economical Spectro 700V vertical configuration enables customers to measure greater variety of samples. The Spectro 1000X with its upward-facing aperture is ideal for liquid, paste, powder and granular samples. Both models allow users to enjoy greater confidence in their color measurements thanks to its ability to capture the temperature of samples measured. This is an essential new quality control feature for those who work with materials that need be within certain temperature ranges to assure accurate color measurement.

To learn more about Spectro 1000/700, please visit www.datacolor.com/spectro-1000.

About Datacolor
Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products, and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers, and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for more than 50 years.

The company provides sales, service, and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive and plastics as well as photography, design and videography. For more information, visit: Datacolor.com.

Disclaimer

Datacolor AG published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 13:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 61,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,64 M - -
Net cash 2020 41,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -134x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 109 M 110 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 366
Free-Float 13,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Busch Chief Executive Officer
Philipp Hediger Chief Financial Officer
Werner Dubach Chairman
Tae Park Executive VP-Research, Development & Operations
Hans Peter Wehrli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATACOLOR AG14.42%110
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.42%9 802
SYNNEX CORPORATION55.45%6 577
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION26.39%6 103
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.74%2 095
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED29.46%1 080