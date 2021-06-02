Datacolor : Expands High-Efficiency Benchtop Spectrophotometer Series with Spectro 1000X/700V

Lawrenceville, NJ - (June 2, 2021) - Datacolor®, a global leader in color management solutions, announced today two new models of close-tolerance benchtop spectrophotometers designed for high efficiency and confidence in color formulation and quality control.

The economical Spectro 700V vertical configuration enables customers to measure greater variety of samples. The Spectro 1000X with its upward-facing aperture is ideal for liquid, paste, powder and granular samples. Both models allow users to enjoy greater confidence in their color measurements thanks to its ability to capture the temperature of samples measured. This is an essential new quality control feature for those who work with materials that need be within certain temperature ranges to assure accurate color measurement.



To learn more about Spectro 1000/700, please visit www.datacolor.com/spectro-1000.

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products, and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers, and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for more than 50 years.



The company provides sales, service, and support to over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Industries served include textile and apparel, paint and coatings, automotive and plastics as well as photography, design and videography. For more information, visit: Datacolor.com.