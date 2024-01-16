Datacolor AG / Key word(s): Delisting

SIX Exchange Regulation approves delisting of Datacolor shares



16-Jan-2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Media Information



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Media Information (PDF) Datacolor AG, Rotkreuz/ZG, Switzerland, has, in the course of the settlement of the public tender offer of Werner Dubach, of Lucerne, in Hergiswil/NW, Switzerland ("Offeror") dated July 27, 2023 (pre-announced on July 3, 2023) to acquire all shares of Datacolor AG with a nominal value of CHF 1.00, security no. 853 104, ("Offer") and following the approval of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Datacolor AG on December 7, 2023 (99.99%), submitted an application to delist the shares of Datacolor AG ("Datacolor shares") to the SIX Exchange Regulation AG ("SER") on December 13, 2023. In its decision dated January 15, 2024, SER approved the application for the delisting of all Datacolor shares.



In addition, on November 6, 2023, Datacolor AG filed an application for the cancellation of the remaining publicly held Datacolor shares with the responsible High Court of the Canton of Zug ("Court") based on Art. 137 FinMIA.



Once the legally binding judgement of the court becomes final, SER, in consultation with Datacolor AG, will determine the last trading day and the date of delisting. The delisting proceedings are expected to take up to six months.



Rotkreuz, January 16, 2024 For further information Dr. Jvo Grundler T +41 79 509 17 83 / jvo.grundler@bratschi.ch Agenda May 7, 2024

October 29, 2024

November 19, 2024

December 10, 2024 Publication Semi-Annual Report 2023/24

Publication Key Figures 2023/24

Publication Annual Report 2023/24

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023/24 About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently achieve the right color for over 50 years. The company provides sales, service and support in over 100 countries throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Datacolor’s customers stem from textile and apparel, paint and coatings, and plastics industries as well as the growing consumer market. For more information visit www.datacolor.com.



Forward-looking statements

This media release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements comprise information that is not historical in nature or which refers to future events and is therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. It is not possible to provide any guarantee that the transactions described here will be completed or that the final conditions of these transactions will be fulfilled. Werner Dubach and Datacolor are not obliged to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, either as a result of new information or future events or for other reasons.

